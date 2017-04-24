Zayn Malik Gives Kisses & Love To Gigi Hadid On Her 22nd Birthday — Adorable Pic

Kisses and cake does a flawless birthday make. Obviously, Gigi Hadid was dealt with like an aggregate princess by beau Zayn Malik on her 22nd year around the sun. The artist gave his young lady huge amounts of adoration, and the pic is excessively charming, making it impossible to accept!

For our next birthday, would we be able to wish for Zayn Malik, 24, preceding smothering the candles? Subsequent to seeing the way he serenaded Gigi Hadid, 22, with kisses and cake, there’s nobody we’d rather go through our festival with. YES, WE KNOW, HE’S TAKEN. WE GET IT. Anyway, the “Pillowtalk” artist made a point to ruin the supermodel with tasty desserts. He even tweaked the cake to have “Cheerful Birthday Gigi” composed on top with chocolate icing. Gigi didn’t require words to portray the delicate minutes, so she utilized two pink hearts as her Instagram subtitle.

💕 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

In any case, hold up! There’s one more person who gave the blonde sensation extravagant presents — and it’s the last individual you’d EVER anticipate. It appears The Weeknd (yes, Bella Hadid’s ex from November) collaborated with some different companions to send Gigi boxes of delightful red roses. On Gigi’s snapchat, she expressed gratitude toward her BFFs for the blooms and shockingly incorporated Abel’s name in the corner. Are the stars still companions in spite of the Bella separation? Is it irregular that The Weeknd may in any case be companions with Gigi?

On the off chance that the “Starboy” crooner truly sent Gigi blossoms, it means they’re at long last deserting the past and beginning once again new. One month after The Weeknd made’s Bellaextremely upset, her enormous sister got into a shouting match with him at a Victoria’s Secret runway indicate afterparty. Gigi additionally couldn’t trust her eyes when she saw that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were dating. Obviously these two have had their high points and low points, however doesn’t each birthday young lady merit love on her uncommon day?

Another epic & empowering @versace_official show. ⚡️🌈⚡️⚡️⚡️ You never cease to amaze me @donatella_versace, forever an honor to be a Versace girl and even more so to work with a friend and mentor like you. All my love. 💛 @pg_dmcasting A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:34am PST

do you think Zayn and Gigi are extreme #RelationshipGoals? Let us know beneath!