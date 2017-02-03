Zayn Malik Drops Epic Acoustic Version Of ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ — Watch

OMG! If you thought the original ‘I Don’t Wan na Live For life’ tune with Taylor Swift excelled– simply wait until you hear THIS! Zayn Malik released an acoustic version of the ’50 Tones Darker’ appeal Feb. 2, as well as you have to view his studio videotaping now!

Hearing Zayn Malik’s, 24, brand-new version of “I Do not Wan na Live For life” is like experiencing Christmas, your birthday celebration, and a New Year’s kiss all at the exact same time. The original blend with Taylor Swift, 27, currently blew our socks off, however dare we claim that his acoustic version is also far better? The previous One Instructions hottie shared his impressive recording session with fans on Feb. 2, in which he grabs the guitar and also sings his heart out right into the microphone.

Hey , heres a lil something https://t.co/f1Tb6aTxql — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 3, 2017

That’s not the only good information! Taylor ALSO executed an acoustic version today as component of her DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Evening. Like Zayn malik, the blonde beauty executed the 50 Tones Darker sensation solo, using just her gorgeous voice and a guitar. Taylor has actually been functioning her butt off to prepare for her pre-Super Dish performance on Feb. 4, which is however invitation only. Sadly, we do not have an individualized invite, however listening to the vocalist rehearse seems like we’re a part of the action.

The video shows a darker and also sexier variation of Taylor that we have actually never ever seen before. Rocking blood red lipstick and a large black bra, Taylor allows out her disappointments on a bed of roses in a strange area.

just what do YOU consider Zayn’s malik acoustic remix? Is it much better compared to the original?