WWE ‘Elimination Chamber’ Results: Who Walked Out World Champ & More

The Road to WrestleMania headed directly through the ‘Disposal Chamber,’ as the Superstars of WWE’s “SmackDown” image entered this hellacious confine to fight for the WWE title! Discover who exited as champ and who scarcely left the Elimination Chamber by any means!

The stage was set: John Cena, 39, would put his recently won WWE Championship on hold against AJ Styles, 39, The Miz, 36, Dean Ambrose, 31, Baron Corbin, 32, and Bray Wyatt, 29. The victor would go ahead to face Randy Orton, 36, for the title at WrestleMania. The confusion of these five men would be covered in the steel of the Elimination Chamber, however the activity about spilled out of the scary structure.

Before the finish of the match, it was Bray who was the champ! John could bring down the Miz, which implied he just needed to duke it out with Bray and AJ. Nonetheless, he had a challenging situation to deal with, since his kindred wrestlers were similarly as ravenous for the win! After a horrendous bring down, Bray commended his pivotal turning point by lifting his new precious stone encursted belt high in the sky!

Randy was occupied before in the night, confronting Luke Harper, 37. Luke, frantic that Randy had crawled his way in the middle of him and Bray to separate The Wyatt Family, was out for some individual retribution. Be that as it may, the chances weren’t to support Luke today, since Randy gloated to the group subsequent to hanging his rival up to dry!

Retribution wasn’t simply at the forefront of Luke’s thoughts at Elimination Chamber. Becky Lynch, 30, was hoping to convey some payback on Mickie James, 37, for costing her the WWE SmackDown’s Women’s title. What’s more, it worked out, since Becky could invert her pinfall endeavor to recover her title! Talking about the title, Alexa Bliss, 25, guarded it against Naomi, 29. In any case, Naomi wound up running home with the win, in the wake of vanquishing Alexa to wind up distinctly the NEW champ!

Nikki Bella, 33, at long last got her hands on Natalya, 34, in a one-on-one singles coordinate. This fight had been working since Survivor Series, when Natalya assaulted Nikki to supplant the Bella Twin in the occasion. A considerable measure of desirously and junk talking – with Natalya saying Nikki’s prosperity was because of her sentiment with John Cena – took after, up until the chime rang for this match. It would appear that these women will battle once more, since they finished with a draw after a twofold number out!

American Alpha, feeling somewhat arrogant, appeared to welcome calamity by saying they had no opposition on SmackDown Live! In view of this bragging, they were tossed into a Tag Team Turmoil Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles, protecting against The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and the previous champs, Heath Slater, 33, and Rhyno, 41. Notwithstanding the chances, American Alpha at last ruled successful, figuring out how to survive sufficiently long to hold their Tag Team titles!