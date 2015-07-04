Which Country Has The Lowest Currency Value

This in an era in which a penny won’t buy you much, but it’s still far better than Vietnamese dong. Here in this article, the countries with the lowest currency value are being mentioned and the reason are also being mentioned that why that is so. These rates of the currency areas compiled by forex currency. Take a low below at the lowest currency value and the worst currencies of the world.

10. Zimbabwe

After the destruction of productive captivity, it began shortly after the destruction and wars, the currency had its downfall. From 2008 to 2009 when there is the height of inflation, it was difficult to measure Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation.

9. NorthKorea won

The first the currency of NorthKorea was Korean Yen, but then Korea introduced North Korea as its new currency that was known as Won. It was introduced on 6th December 1947 for the individuals living in Korea. The individuals who came to make a visit here, separate coins and notes have been issued especially for the tourists. Many changes in currencies were made by Korea in its currency, but it could not stop the downfall in its currency, still Korea is facing a very serious continuous decline.

8. Guinea

Guinea suffered a substantial slowdown in 2001 in the economic activities. There were many losses that happened in the country that has dropped down the international market prices for cashew nuts of about thirty percent. The foreign cash dried of Guinea dried up, and the central bank printed too much money that made a severe downfall in its currency.

7. Lao kip

Lao Kip is doing its best to increase the value of its currency, in 1952 this currency was introduced. A little rise in the currency has been observed in some past years, in 2009 one dollar was equal to LAK 8,556.6 while it’s different nowadays that have been mentioned in the table below.

8. Belarusian Ruble

The issue in the government and some other political issues, the currency of Belarusian ruble is facing some serious problems. Due to these two problems there is a continuous downfall in the currency of this country, to get back the same value the government is trying by taking some essential measures.

5. Indonesia

1997–1998, there were much financial crisis that has been reduced the rupiah’s value by over 80% in a few months. The currency that was stable in the past many years had its value destroyed in some years. To revalue the currency, the government did not take any action.

4. Sao Tome and Principe Dobra

This nation is probably not known by many of the individuals; people often don’t have any idea that this is an independent nation in the world. This is a very small island before oil cocoa was the main reason of its income but when oil was discovered, it then become the major reason for a lot of individuals invested in it. The currency of Sao Tome and Principe Dobra is not stable still as the value of this currency is decreasing day by day. For having the worst currencies, it is on the fourth number of the table.

3. Vietnamese Dong

The economy of Vietnam is not too good but this country is trying too much to make its currency better, and this struggle has made its economy one of the strongest economy in the world. According to a prediction, it has also been said that in 2025 the economy of Vietnam would be the most strong and valued economy of the whole world.

2. Somali Shilling

Due to the crime rates happened in Somalia, it has been considered as the most corrupt country ever. Somalia is full of poverty, and the economic situation of Somalia is so unstable that you can’t even imagine. The country is so cheap, and it has a very low economic value, so the currency of Somalia has a very low value due to which it has been spotted on the second number of the list.

1. Iran

The other name from which Iran is known as is the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran is situated on the Asian continent, the capital of Iran is Tehran, and the total area that has been covered by Iran is of 1,648,195 square kilometers. Iran has been ranked on fifth number due to its best natural resources, besides this Iran has one of the biggest armies in the world. Iran is on seventh number due to the largest population, but the currency of Iran is really poor, it is on number one for the lowest currency value on the list.

Rank Country Comparison with USD 1 Iranian riyal USD = IRR 24,576 2 Somali Shilling USD 1 = SOS 22,000 3 Vietnamese Dong USD 1 = VND 20,837 4 Sao Tome and Principe Dobra USD 1 = STD 18,770 5 Sao Tome and Principe Dobra USD 1 = STD 18,770 6 Belarusian Ruble USD 1 = BYR 8953 7 Lao Kip USD 1 = LAK 7966 8 Guinean USD 1 = GNF 6692 9 North Korea Won USD 1 = LAK 7966 10 Zimbabwean Kwacha USD 1 = 5249

For making dealings in the ancient days, individuals use barter system for goods services but then individuals thought of having some new ways and wanted to have the newest trend for the payment method so for this reason the units were introduced in the world. All the countries in the world have different rates and currencies in the world, in this article the countries with the lowest currency value of world are being mentioned. Take a look at the table below to know more.