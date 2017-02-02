Violent Protest Breaks Out At UC Berkeley: Fires Set & Campus On Lockdown

A frightening protest broke out at the University of California, US Berkeley on Feb. 1 in feedback to a speech that ‘Breitbart News’ editor Milo Yiannopoulos was readied to give that evening. Get the information on the demonstration opposing the alt-right audio speaker.

Students at the College of California, Berkeley showed they actually, truly don’t such as Breitbart Information editor Milo Yiannopoulos, 32, when a fierce protest against a speech he was readied to give burst out on Feb. 1. Points got so bad at the protest, which saw demonstrators tearing down barricades and setting off fireworks, that authorities reportedly shot non-lethal bullets at the students who were protesting on the campus.

The speech was cancelled, the campus put on lockdown, as well as Milo was left. “Milo event cancelled. If on campus, shelter in location. All campus buildings on lockdown. #miloatcal,” the university police tweeted.

Event that was to feature a speech by alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos canceled amid protest on UC Berkeley campus https://t.co/MtKh0vdfdo pic.twitter.com/habG0p2PiM — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017

” I have actually been left from the UC Berkeley school after terrible left-wing activists took apart barricades, lit fires, threw rocks as well as Roman candle lights at the windows and also breached the first stage of the structure,” the honestly gay, alt-right editor created in a post on Facebook. “My team as well as I are safe. However the event has actually been terminated. When the realities become clear, I’ll allow you recognize more. One thing we do know for certain: the Left is definitely horrified of complimentary speech as well as will do actually anything to close it down.”

It’s clear that Milo is a big fan of Head of state Donald Trump, 70, as well as has been implicated of being a racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim, white supremacist. Milo additionally calls himself a net troll, and was prohibited from Twitter for bugging Ghostbusters starlet Leslie Jones in 2016. His speeches have actually been protested at universities all throughout the country.

