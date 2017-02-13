Tyga Wants To Buy Kylie Jenner A Huge Diamond for V-Day — Planning To Propose?

Kylie Jenner may need to answer an unavoidable issue this present Valentine’s Day, as has realized EXCLUSIVELY that her lover Tyga is hoping to get her a truly pleasant bit of ice. Get every one of the subtle elements here.

“Tyga is anticipating getting Kylie [Jenner] a gigantic bit of bling for Valentine’s Day,” an insider told EXCLUSIVELY. “He adores him some Kylie and needs to astonishment, stun and truly paralyze her on V-Day and make it a day she’ll always remember.” That’s so sentimental! So does that mean the 27-year-old rapper is proposing to his 19-year-former sweetheart? Not really.

Jungle Bae A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

“He was staring at the TV a few evenings ago and continued seeing all these damn Valentine’s Day advertisements,” the source proceeded. “That Kay Jeweler’s ‘Each Kiss Begins With Kay’ rhyme got him snared. He resembled, ‘That is correct, I got the opportunity to get Kylie some bling.'” Aw, so it’s an “in light of the fact that” sort of gems present. That is so Tyga.

“Just issue is that he must ask Kris [Jenner] first,” the insider said. “She’s truly been helping him get his funds under control and he counsels her on a portion of the first-class things he’d get a kick out of the chance to purchase. He’s truly attempting to tone down his over the top spending this year and Kris has been an enormous help in getting and dealing with his riches.”

Despite the fact that Tyga may not pop the question this current Valentine’s Day, we know he adores Kylie to such an extent. Truly, it appears like every one of those two do nowadays is love on each other in each circumstance. They are inseparable to the point that Tyga and his child King Cairo, 4, even followed along on the Kardashian-Jenner family excursion to Costa Rica in January.

Yes, the two are unquestionably objectives with regards to youthful love and if Tyga somehow managed to get down on one knee some time or another it would be completely great. An insider beforehand told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper has effectively addressed Kris about his goals with Kylie, so who knows when it could happen!

