Donald Trump Frightens Nation: USA Should ‘Expand Nuclear Capability’ — Terrified Tweets

American residents have become used to Donald Trump ceaseless tweeting, yet a message he conveyed on Dec. 22 has left the general population completely unnerved. The president-elect has required a development and fortifying of the USA’s atomic capacity, and it’s left honest Americans unnerved about what this could mean for the fate of our nation.

“The United States should significantly fortify and grow is atomic ability until such time as the world wakes up with respect to nukes,” Donald Trump, 70, composed on Twitter Dec. 22. Clearly, the possibility of atomic weapon utilize turning into the standard is completely frightening, and online networking instantly ejected with stressed residents tweeting their worry.

Look at tweets from more frightful Americans appropriate here:

.@realDonaldTrump Expanding our nuclear weapons program is how we got into this mess in the first place. You are going to get us all killed. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 22, 2016

Serious question for my Trump-voting followers: You still feeling good about this? Like, not at all even just a tiny bit nervous? — Mama Cougar (@Mama_Cougar) December 22, 2016

Donald Trump: US must greatly expand nuclear weapons – The obviously narcissistic and possibly fascistic soon-to-be president has spoken. — ChrisSO (@Sigge339571) December 22, 2016

As a child of the 80s, I really thought I'd gotten past the threat of nuclear war. Oh well… https://t.co/XH7gpjGRFh — Adam Stirling (@Adam_Stirling) December 22, 2016

Incompetent. Unhinged. Unfit to hold a Staples Easy Button, much less the nuclear codes. THIS IS NOT OK. NOT NORMAL. https://t.co/hc6mwTbLDY — Stephanie Evans (@StephEvz43) December 22, 2016

We're all going to die. Decades of work to reduce nuclear arsenals around the world is going to vanish. https://t.co/PbehZjSOzr — Adam Smith (@PPhlensing) December 22, 2016

“America has quite recently chosen a human weapon of mass demolition,” one client composed. “Our most ideal situation is for you to remain a senseless, national shame and not the man who began World War III.” Another asked, “Congress, where are you!? Donald Trump will begin a way. He is imploring us to stop him before it’s past the point of no return. We require you!”

A huge number of clients terminated back at Trump, pummeling him for making such a perilous remark and dreading his capability to put our country in incredible risk. All things considered, on the off chance that we grow our atomic capacity, what might prevent different nations from beginning to do likewise?! The thinking is past alarming.

Trump won’t be introduced until Jan. 20, so we have quite recently under a month until he turns into our acting president. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have promised to attempt and make the move as smooth as could reasonably be expected, however with Trump’s shenanigans, it unquestionably won’t be simple!

What do you think about Trump’s tweet? Do you think we ought to be concerned? Alternately do you concur with him?

