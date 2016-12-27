Top Ten Mobile Companies in the World- Best Selling Brands

Mobile phones and especially smartphones have become something more than just part of our lives. Before buying any mobile phone, it is important to analyze the performance of the mobile phone. Top mobile companies are providing best number of best smartphones every year. For analyzing its performance, it is important to know the cellular company manufacturing it. Top mobile companies ensure best services and deliver best products in the market. They become top mobile phone selling brands by selling more cell phones with best quality and service.

Here is the latest list of the year 2016-2017 of top ten brands selling best smartphones.

Top Ten Mobile Brands of Year 2016-2017

10- Motorola:

Motorola is among the top ten mobile selling brands of the year 2016-2017. This company makes mobile phones under the brand name “Moto”. Several successful models of mobiles have been launched. It offers various mobiles ranging from best quality to the medium phones. Medium phones are not even inferior they have fewer features as compared to best quality phones. Customers belief and trust on the Motorola smartphones makes them fly high. Thus, they tend to bring better quality smartphones.

Some Best Mobile Phones of Motorola:

If we analyze all the products of Motorola there are some phones which have no compare able in the market. Following are some best quality and top selling smartphones produced by Motorola:

Motorola Moto Z Play Motorola Moto X-Force: Motorola Moto Turbo

09- Sony:

Sony mobile phones are ranked at number nine among the top bestselling mobile phone companies in the world. It has produced several quality phones. It is a company originated in Japan. It ensures that it delivers best quality software as well as hardware for your smartphones. Sony has produced some high-quality mobile phones that ensure best security and features. Sony launches its phones under the brand name “Xperia” and in the past, they were launched as “Sony Ericsson”.

Top Smartphones of Sony:

Sony ensures best quality products with the best service. Following are the top smartphones produced by Sony. Following are some smartphones produced by Sony:

Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Dual Sony Xperia Z3 Compact Sony Experia XZ Sony Xperia Z3 Sony Xperia Z Ultra

08- Lenovo:

Lenovo company is based from the Illinois United States. In 2011 it submerged with Mobile Producing unit of Motorola. Thus, it is giving the best quality smartphones since then. And it is rated at number nine among the top selling smartphone brands. Along with smartphones it also produces laptops and various other electrical products. It is also a remarkable seller of smart watches. This has helped in increasing the sales. It designs smartphones in the way to meet its requirements. It ensures the best design along with the best quality. It offers best touch screen and other hardware. It is one of the best expertise in smartphones and tablets.

Top Smartphones of Lenovo:

These remarkable phones take Lenovo to the top ten smartphones producing companies:

Lenovo Vibe K5 Moto G Moto Razr

07-HTC:

HTC is among the most emerging smartphone companies in the world. Founded in 1997 in Taiwan. Within a short time of almost 19 years, it has made its way through the top ten smartphone selling brands. It has surprised many popular companies many times by giving some best quality phones. This company holds its ideas and standards at a high level. Thus, it produces the finest smartphones. It has a broader approach for future. It plans to launch various phones with incomparable features. And aims to be the top selling brand within next ten to fifteen years.

Top Smartphones of HTC:

The young company makes its way to top ten selling smartphone brands by giving phones like followings:

HTC One S HTC Windows Phone HTC One X

06-ZTE Mobile:

Founded in 1985 ZTE is a Hong Kong based smartphones producing company. This company aims at producing the best quality devices. It focuses on best but cheap technology. It has produced some amazing smartphones that give the best service at a very low cost. Therefore, this company is getting highly reputed and is progressing rapidly. In 2014 ZTE became the latest partner of Microsoft since then they are producing amazing hardware devices together. ZTE believes in technologies innovation. It aims at introducing the latest technology to everyone on the planet.it also produces various best quality telecommunication devices. It ensures high security and features.

Top ZTE Mobile Smartphones:

ZTE is among the top companies producing smartphones. Following are some best quality smartphones that take ZTE to the top mobile phone producing companies:

ZTE Axon 7 ZTE Mac Duo LTE ZTE Blade S6 Plus

05-Huawei:

Huawei originated from China in the year 1987. Since then it is producing the best quality smartphones. It is a very popular company producing various electrical equipment and households. Huawei is keen to provide its customers the latest available technologies. Its research centers are spread throughout the world in various countries. It provides the best quality software in its smartphones. Huawei phones are loaded with latest security features and communication features. This ranks it fifth among the top selling smartphone brands of the year 2016 – 2017. It also makes the best telecommunication equipment. It has provided customers with various incredible features.

Most Wanted Huawei Smartphones:

Huawei offers various best quality smartphones. Following are the few achievements of Huawei in the field of best smartphones:

Huawei Nexus 6P Huawei Honor Series (It is a complete series with various best quality smartphones) Mate Series

04-LG:

LG stands for “Life’s Good”. This company makes your life good by providing you with the finest quality smartphones. It is one of the top sellers of mobile phones, electronics, and various other household appliances. It is a company originated in South Korea in 1958. But now it is ruling the world by selling best quality smartphones and electrical equipment. LG makes sure that you get the best quality cellular phones. It uses latest research-based technology. It has focused on improving the service quality. It provides latest security features to phones like fingerprint scanner and face recognition is in progress. LG life’s good is among the top and most recognizable slogans of the world. It has been a partner of certain international sports events this gives the company a good repute.

Top Phones Produced by LG:

LG makes your life good by giving some very good phones. Have a look at them:

LG G5 LG Phoenix 2 LG Rebel LTE

03-Microsoft:

Microsoft is the top company when it comes to the production of software and operating systems. It has done a remarkable progress in the field of cellular phones. It has introduced a new concept in the world of phones. It introduced “Windows Phones” for the first time. These phones work like the way your computer works. They are exactly like computers but in the portable size. Thus, this helps you in your office work and when it comes to dealing with documents. This new idea of Microsoft in the field of smartphones was highly appreciated. Microsoft has given various best quality phones and the company is progressing rapidly.

Best Microsoft Cellular Phones:

Microsoft gives best computers embedded in cellular phones. Following are the best phones given by Microsoft:

Microsoft Lumia Series Windows Phone Nokia Lumia Series

02-Apple:

Apple was founded by Stave Jobs. It is the 2nd most desired smartphones producing company in the world. It produces the best quality phones under the name “iPhone”. It also produces its laptops under the name “Mac”. It is the most recognizable smartphone producing companies. Apple is the leading smartphone selling company and has a special fame across the world. Its phones have high demand and are sold at very high rates. It is enabled with the best security among all available smartphones. It has some specific features. These features make it different and most prominent from all other smartphones. Apple has also been ranked as Number 1 smartphone selling company various times.

Top Smartphones by Apple:

Apple produces the best quality phones with the best and unique features. Following are some remarkable achievements of Apple:

iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus iPhone 7

01-samsung:

Samsung is currently at the top of the list among the bestselling smartphone companies. Samsung is a very remarkable company dealing in smartphones, laptops and various other electrical equipment and households. It was founded in the year 1969. It is a South Korean based company. It has introduced several series under the names “Samsung J, Samsung S and Note”. It ensures the best quality of software and hardware. It uses latest available technology to progress in the world of cellular technology. It is spread throughout the world as it has centers in many countries. It was one of the first few companies to adopt smartphones. It uses latest security features and apps. This makes it to the most selling mobile brand of the year 2016 – 2017.

Most Desired Smartphones of the World:

Samsung produces most desired phones of the world. Here is the list of some best phone series produced by the top smartphone selling company Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy S series Samsung Galaxy A series Samsung Galaxy Grand Series Samsung Galaxy Note Series

Every company makes its way to the top ten selling mobile phone brands after a lot of hard work and struggle. They work to deliver you the best smartphones embedded with the latest technology.