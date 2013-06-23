The following are the Top Ten Men in the world

1.Robert Wadlow ,2.John Rogan, 3. John F. Carroll, 4. Leonid Stadnyk, 5. Väinö Myllyrinne., 6. Edouard Beaupré, 7.Sultan Kösen,8. Bernard Coyne, 9.Don Koehler, 10. Vikas Uppal

1.Robert Wadlow

Robert Pershing Wadlow (February 22, 1918 – July 15, 1940) is the tallest person in history for whom there is irrefutable evidence. Wadlow is sometimes known as the Alton Giant or Giant of Illinois because he was born and grew up in Alton, Illinois.

Wadlow reached 8 ft 11.1 in (2.72 m) in height and weighed 439 lb (199 kg) at his death at age 22. His great size and his continued growth in adulthood were due to hyperplasia of his pituitary gland, which results in an abnormally high level of human growth hormone. He showed no indication of an end to his growth even at the time of his death.

2.John Rogan

John William “Bud” Rogan (1867/1868–September 12,1905) is one of 17 known people in medical history to reach a height of 8 feet (2.44 m) or more.

He was born in Sumner County, Tennessee, between 1865 and 1868. Rogan began to grow very rapidly at the age of 13, leading to ankylosis. Having been able to walk only on crutches, by 1882, he could not stand or walk. By 1899, he had grown to a height of 8 ft 6 in (2.59 m) and often appeared in newspapers, referred to as the “Negro giant”. He got around on a goat cart he had made for himself and was always the center of attention, often noted for his extremely deep voice and playful attitude. Although he could not work, he made a living by selling portraits and postcards of himself at the train station.

Shortly before developing ankylosis, Rogan was 8 ft 6 in tall and weighed 300 lbs. The disease hindered and eventually ended his ability to walk, eventually prompting the use of the goat cart.

His hands measured 11 inches (28 cm) in length and his feet measured 13 inches (33 cm) in length. He continued to grow until his death; his exact height was not measured until after his death. At that time he measured 8 ft 9 in (2.67 m) tall, but weighed only 175 pounds (79 kg), making him the tallest person of African descent, and the second tallest person ever recorded, exceeded only by Robert Wadlow.

Rogan died in 1905 from complications of his disease. His body was buried in the family yard under solid concrete to prevent anyone from exhuming and examining his body.

3.John F. Carroll

John F. Carroll (1932 – 1969) is one of 17 known people in medical history to reach a height of 8 feet (2.44 m) or more. Carroll suffered from severe, 2-dimensional spinal curvature (Kyphoscoliosis) and acromegalic gigantism. He had a standing height of 244 centimeters (8 feet 0 inches) on October 14, 1959, but his height would have been 264 centimeters (8 feet 7¾ inches), assuming normal curvature of the spine. He was later measured at 239 centimeters (7 feet 10½inches) in 1968; he had shrunk in stature due to his worsening spinal condition.

Shortly before Carroll’s death in 1968 his standing height was 234 centimeters (7 feet 8¼ inches). His corrected height was not recorded but may have been close to nine feet.

Carroll was born in Buffalo, New York, United States, and also known as the Buffalo Giant in medical literature. Carroll was third in stature only to Robert Wadlow and Willie Bud Rogan. His extraordinary growth started at the age of sixteen and continued until his death, despite extensive treatments at Mercy Hospital. At one point he grew seven inches in height in a matter of a few months. He was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, New York.

While in a hospital bed Carroll ran a campaign for Alderman of his district and lost by only a few votes.

4.Leonid Stadnyk

Leonid Stadnyk formerly listed as the world’s tallest living man according to Guinness World Records. On August 20, 2008, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, announced that the title of world’s tallest man had been returned to China’s Bao Xishun after Stadnyk refused to be measured under the Guinness standard guidelines which require several measurements throughout the course of 24 hours under the watchful eye of a Guinness Book representative. Guinness would then average the height readings to come up with a final official measured height.

On August 8, 2007, Guinness book’s spokeswoman Amarilis Espinoza stated that in the 2008 edition of the record book, Mr Stadnyk appeared to be taller than Bao Xishun, a native of Inner Mongolia in China who stands 7’8.9″ or 2.3597 meters. Although he held the title for a few months, Stadnyk refused to be measured and was consequently denied the GWR recognition. Others have questioned the legitimacy of his record, noting that Stadnyk has never been officially measured by Guinness World Records, only by the “Ukrainian Book of Records” that says that he measures 2.57 m (8 ft 5.2 in), and that the doctor originally credited by Guinness with confirming Stadnyk’s height has denied ever measuring him.

5. Vaino Myllyrinne

Väinö Myllyrinne, (27 February 1909 in Helsinki – 13 April 1963 in Järvenpää, Finland) was an acromegalic giant who was at one time (1961–1963) the world’s tallest person. He stood 222 cm (7 feet 3.4 inches) and weighed 197 kg (31 stone) at the age of 21, but experienced a second phase of growth in his late thirties, attaining a height of 251 cm (8 feet 3 inches).

Myllyrinne is considered the tallest soldier ever, having served in the Finnish Defence Forces. He was also voted 12th greatest Finn in the TV show Suuret suomalaiset, largely due to a tongue-in-cheek Internet campaign criticising the idea of the show. The advocates of the campaign thought that because one cannot pick just one person to be the Greatest Finn for their accomplishments, Väinö Myllyrinne would actually be the “biggest Finn” because of his height (in Finnish, the word suuri means both “big” and “great”). In 1962, just a year before his death, he was measured by doctors at 8 ft 1 inches (2.47 m). He had a 15.7 inch hand span, the greatest known.

6. Edouard Beaupre

Beaupré was the eldest of 20 children born to Gaspard and Florestine (born Piché) Beaupré in the newly-founded parish of Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan, Canada, and was the first child to be baptized in the parish. Beaupré did not appear abnormally large at birth, and for the first three years of his life, his growth was relatively normal. However, Edouard’s growth rate then increased dramatically, so much so that by age nine he was six feet tall, and by the age of 17 his height was recorded at 7 feet 1 inch (2.16 metres). In 1902, Edouard’s height was measured at 8 feet 2.5 inches (2.50 metres) and he weighed over 400 pounds (180 kilograms). His death certificate described him as being 8 ft 3 in (2.51 m) tall and still growing.

As a young man Beaupré quickly grew into a first-rate horseman. Edouard had a dream of becoming a cowboy when he was growing up. When Beaupré was 15, he quit school to pursue his dreams of riding the open range. Legend has it that he had to give up his cowboy dream because his legs dragged on the ground when he rode even the tallest horses, but that is unlikely, since an average-sized saddle horse is about 5 feet tall at the saddle. He then decided to use his size to his advantage to support his family. Edouard would become known as the “Willow Bunch Giant”.

At the urging of others and to help support his family, he went on to tour the North American freak show circuit. Over the years he would be stared at by onlookers, wrestle strongmen, and perform feats of strength. His signature stunt was crouching underneath a horse and lifting it up to his shoulders. He would then go on to star in Barnum and Bailey Circus, even though life on the road was not easy for Beaupré. (To accommodate his size, hotel staff would line up trunks to support a second mattress to lengthen his bed.) He would spend the latter part of his short life performing in freak shows and circuses reportedly lifting horses as heavy as 900 pounds (410 kg).

In 1902 Beaupré was diagnosed with tuberculosis. By the time he reached the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904, his rapid growth and the disease had taken a heavy toll on him. He became ill and died at a local St. Louis hospital on July 3, 1904. Even at the time of his death at age 23, doctors determined that Beaupré was still growing.

7.Sultan Kosen

Sultan Kösen ( pronounced [suɫtɑn køsen]; born 10 December 1982 in Mardin, Turkey) holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living male at 2.51 m (8 ft 3 in).

His growth has resulted from a tumour affecting his pituitary gland. His stature is such that he must use crutches in order to walk.

Kösen lives with his parents, three brothers and sister, who are all of normal height. He was unable to complete his schooling because of his height and works part-time as a farmer. Despite his height he claims to enjoy a normal lifestyle and enjoys playing computer games with his friends. He describes the advantages of being tall as seeing a great distance and being able to help his family with domestic tasks such as changing light bulbs and hanging curtains. He lists disadvantages as not being able to find clothes (inside leg measuring 44.5 inches (113 cm) and sleeve length measuring 38 inches (97 cm) or shoes (size 28)[citation needed] that fit or finding it extremely hard to fit into an average-sized car.

Starting in 2010, Kösen received Gamma Knife treatment for his pituitary tumour at the University of Virginia Medical School and has also been provided with medication to control his excessive levels of growth hormone. Although the full effect of the treatment takes up to two years, as of 2011, his hormone levels were almost normal. It was confirmed in March 2012 that the treatment had been effective in halting Kösen’s growth.

8. Bernard Coyne

Bernard A. Coyne (July 27, 1897, – May 20, 1921) is one of only 17 individuals in medical history to have stood 8 feet tall or more. Coyne may have reached a height of 8 feet 4 inches (2.49m) tall at the time of his death in 1921. His World War I draft registration card, dated 29 August 1918, lists his height as 8 feet. The Guinness Book of World Records stated that he was refused induction into the Army (1918) when he stood at a height of 7 feet 9 inches.

Coyne was the tallest ever eunuchoidal infantile giant, a condition also known as Daddy Long-Legs Syndrome. He was the tallest person in the world at the time of his death when, like Robert Wadlow, he was still growing. He reportedly wore size 25 (American) shoes.

Bernard Coyne died of hardening of the liver and of a glandular disorder in 1921. He is buried in Anthon, Iowa, in a specially-made, extra-large coffin.

9.Don Koehler

Donald A. Koehler (September 1, 1925 – February 26, 1981) is one of thirteen individuals in medical history to reach a verified height of eight feet (244 cm) or more. He was generally recognized as the tallest man in the world from at least 1969 until his death in 1981. At one time, Koehler stood 249 cm (8′ 2″) tall, a result of the medical condition acromegalic gigantism.

He was born in Denton, Montana, USA. Koehler and his twin sister were born to parents of above average height (their mother was 178 cm (5′ 10″), their father was 188 cm (6′ 2″)). He started an abnormal period of growth when he was 10 years old. The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed Koehler at a standing height of 249 cm (8′ 2″) in tall at his peak. His twin sister was 175 cm (5′ 9″) for a record difference of 74 cm (29″) between the two twins as recognized by Guinness.

Later in life, he suffered from the medical condition kyphosis, resulting in (often severe) curvature of the spine. Koehler died in 1981 in Chicago from a reported heart condition, by which time he was estimated to be about 239 cm (7′ 10″) tall. He was 55 years old.

10. Vikas Uppal

Vikas Kumar “Vicky” Uppal (1986 – June 30, 2007) was a native and resident of India, said to be his country’s tallest man until his death.

On 12 January 2004, The Tribune reported him to be 8 ft 3 in (2.51 m) tall and still growing, being in his late teens. On 10 June 2005, rediff.com reported him to be 8 ft 10 in (2.70 m) tall.

Vikas was from the Haryana state, Rohtak district. He was photographed for The Hindu on 25 September 2006 at a rally held by the Indian National Lok Dal. Said again to be 8 ft 9 in tall, he has however been reported otherwise to be an unconfirmed 8 ft 0 in (2.44 m), and born in 1986 was most likely no longer growing. He could have been considered the world’s tallest living man, but the Guinness Book of Records has strict verification criteria and did not measure Uppal. He also had been said to have hands 13 inches long and feet 19 inches long, and appears in photographs to be proportionate/not obviously a pathological (acromegalic, for example) giant.

Vikas died June 30, 2007 during a failed brain tumor operation in Delhi, India.