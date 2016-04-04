An item number or item song in basically a performance on music in Indian cinema. It is the part of movie but usually item number has nothing to with the movie or the story of the movie. The item number is usually there in a movie to entertain the viewers. It is also used to describe a se*y dance performance in a song. These are added to movies to entertain the viewers and to gain extra publicity and commercialize for movie. There are different items numbers that are very famous for their best dance performances and the beautiful actresses in them. These were the most famous and popular, the makers of item songs usually focus to select the hottest actresses for item number. Among the top ten hottest item songs of Bollywood 2015-2016 are:

10) Rasleela (Monsoon)

On the number 10, the item number song that comes is Rasleela from the movie Monsoon. Different Bollywood actresses Shrishti Sharma, Kanika Gupta and others worked together to make this awesome item number. Neha Kakkar is the singer of this item number.

09) Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja (Gabbar is back)

This item number is on number nine and it is from the movie Gabbar is back. One of the famous Bollywood beauties Chitrandga played role in this item number and earned popularity. She has performed beautiful dance moves in this item number. She is very hottest and sexiest of all and this item number went successful just because of her.

08) Welcome Back 2015

Welcome back 2015 is the item number that comes on number eight among the top ten hottest item songs of Bollywood 2015-2016. It is basically the song of movie Welcome back. This song is composed by famous singer Himesh Reshammiya and the beautiful Surveen Chawla played her outstanding role in this item number.

07) Phatte Tak Nachna (Dolly ki Doll)

The item number on number seven is none other than Phatte tak Nachna. Beautiful Sonam Kapoor played an amazing role in this item number and this become popular among the viewers. There are many fans of this song and many watched it just because of Sonam Kapoor. This song is sung by beautiful Sunidhi Chauhan and it is composed by Sajid Wajid.

06) Ghagra (Dirty Politic)

Ghagra is one of the best item number of Bollywood and it comes on number six among the top ten hottest item songs of Bollywood 2015-2016 so far. This item number is from the movie Dirty Politic. The sexiest and hottest Bollywood actress Malika Sharawat performed in this item number. Besides her, Om puri, Anumpam kher were also the part of this item number. This song is sung by Mamta Sharma. This item number become very popular among the viewers.

05) Paani wala Dance (Kuch kuch locha hai)

Paani wala dance is one of the famous, popular and most watched item number Bollywood. This becomes very popular because of the presence of hottest lady Sunny Leone in this item number. She is the queen of hearts of many. She is very famous for her hottest figure and charming looks and beauty. When this item number was released many people watched it just because of Sunny Leone and this item number earned a huge income. This item number is from the movie Kuch Kuch Locha hai.

04) Tipsy Hogai (Dilliwaali Zaalim Girlfriend)

Tipsy Hogai is on number four among the top ten hottest item numbers of Bollywood. Beautiful Russian model Natalia Kapchuk made her appearance in this item number and this was the main reason behind the popularity of this item number. This item number is from the movie Dilliwaali Zaalim Girlfriend and famous singer Rajveer Singh sung this song and composer of this song is Miss Pooja a female music artist.

03) Fashion Khatam Mujh Pe (Dolly ki doli)

Although the movie Dolly ki doli was one of the best movie of Bollywood and earned a huge business but its item number Fashion Khatam Mujh Pe is one of the popular item number in top ten hottest item songs of Bollywood 2015-2016. Malaika Arora performed in this item number and because of her presence in this item number there are many viewers of this item number. Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest and hottest lady of Bollywood and she is very famous for her charming and pretty looks and sexiest figure. This song is sung by Mamta Sharma and Sajid Wajid composed this beautiful item number.

02) Desi Look (Ek Paheeli Leela)

The item song on number two among the top ten hottest item number of Bollywood is none other than Desi look which is from the movie Ek Paheeli Leela. Beauty Queen Sunny Leone’s presence in this item number is what makes this item number so popular that’s why it is on number two. Sunny Leone also played amazing role in this movie as well. She is famous for her stunning and glamorous look and charming personality. Her se*y figure makes her worth watching. This item number is sung by famous female singer Kanika Kapoor and is composed by Dr. Zeus.

01) Madamiyan (Tevar)

The top item number in Bollywood is Madamiyan. This is on number one among the top ten hottest item songs of Bollywood 2015-2016 so far this year. An amazing Bollywood couple made this item number worth watching. Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sina has performed in this item number. It is from the movie Tevar which was not as successful as this item number. This movie didn’t business much on Box-office but the item number is the best of all. The perfect match of Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sina made this item number to be popular among all.

Conclusion:

Although the whole list of item numbers is best but this ranking is made on the viewer’s review about each item number. Viewers gave review about each and every one item whether this looks good to them or not and so this list of top ten Bollywood item number is made.