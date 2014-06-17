For some fashion blogging is just a hobby for fashion-obsessed we can say an outlet to just share the passion with entire blogosphere. Here we will discuss top five highest grossing fashion bloggers in the world. For some others the fashion blogging is just a way to somewhat accumulate the free swag. However just for top fashion bloggers those with the pages is viewed by just more than around 2 million people per month just expressing the fashion opinions is just a means to somewhat earning some of the cold hard cash. Today good sense of the style plus solid fan base just lands top fashion bloggers anywhere from around $5,000 for the low-end assignments up to around $50,000 for the high-end projects. The fashion bloggers just make business of the blogging appear just trés chic.

5.The Sartorialist

Highest-Grossing Fashion Bloggers include The Sartorialist. While the Scott Schuman remains just tight-lipped about the actual salary, he has just hinted at high success of the blog named Sartorialist. In year 2011 the Schuman sold the advertising on the street style blog to the American Apparel and also Net-A-Porter.com for just good fraction of million dollars. Since the Schuman has just evolved his blog into published photo book and also new AOL video series.

4.Refinery29

Highest-Grossing Fashion Bloggers includeRefinery29.According to the Indeed fashion bloggers in the NYC are just among highest paid of the kind. Earning somewhat annual average of around $55,000, style-obsessed writer’s salaries are just ranking around 29 percent higher than the average fashion bloggers just nationwide. Refinery29 is New York-based fashion content and also the commerce company which is owned by the Justin Stefano and also the Philippe von Borries and is just expected to rack in around $24 million during this year. The blog, born in year 2005, is just on fast track from the fashion blog to the fashion empire.

3.Glamourai

Highest-Grossing Fashion Bloggers include Glamourai.The Kelly Framel’s blog named The Glamourai just obtains nearly around 4 million page views just per month. Framel first just earned fame as high-rolling blogger when just getting paid around $5,000 for styling job for the BCBG Max Azria. Paychecks like that just plus all free swag the Framel receives must equal closet that all the aspiring fashion bloggers can only just dream about.

2.Le Superstar Fab

The Bryan Grey Yambao, aka Bryan Boy only just started the fashion blog named Bryanboy in year 2010, but just today he is somewhat credited as internationally-loved fashion super blogger by New York Times. When Boy just reported that he just makes around $100,000 per year blogging, he just awed many of the fans and the followers.

1.Singing Way to Bank

Aimee Song just admits that when she somewhat first started blogging, she was just super naive for just collaborating with the designers for the gratis. Today the blog named Song of Style, has just more than around 72,000 readers and also influences nearly around 950k Instagram followers. Song told the WWD that when she just posts some outfit on the Instagram item usually just sells out during the same day.

