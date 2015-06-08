Top 10 Hottest Female Models In Pakistan 2015-2016

In Pakistan, almost we have the top most female models, we have the finest and spectacular looking female models, if you need to distinguish that which one are the top 10 female models in Pakistan at that time you are at the right place, in this post all the particulars about the top 10 female models in Pakistan will be deliberated here!

Rubab

She has been active in the industry for a very long time, she has a subtle features, she has also seemed in the TV commercials and music videos.

9.Jia Ali

She initiated off her career at the age of 19. She operated at Depilex beauty salon, she attained international admiration for her ‘Wrangler ‘commercial, in 1991.

8.Rubya Chaudhry

She is a Style model, dancer and an performer too, she has a tall height and she has also done certain of the serials too.

7.Hira Tareen

She has been wedded with Ali Safina; she was born on 24th December 1992. She is a famous VJ and a host and an amazing art director as well.

6.Sunita Marshal

She has been wedded to a model-actor named by Hasan Ahmad, She is a 32 year old mommy, her first TV ad comercial was of Garnier Fructis, she also recognized Pantene, Kuene and LUX, Head & Shoulders, Revlon and also Jazz, Sunsilk, Mobilink, etc.

5.Amna Ilyas

She is one of the most bold models of our fashion fraternity, she remained in the film ‘Zinda Bhaag’ and Good Morning Karachi. She has driven with brands like, KhaadiKhaas, HSY, Karma, and ChenOne.

4.Cybil Chaudry

She was innate on 16th February 1984; she got wedded at the age of 18. She has faultless model looks.

3.Nadia Hussain

She is a 35 year old mother; she is also a television performer, host and a model businessperson, fashion fashionable and also a working dentist.

2.Mehreen Syed

She is well-known for her tall frame and also spectacular and astonishing looks. She owns a fashion organization blamed by International Fashion Academy of Pakistan.

1.Ayyan

She was born in 1993 and she initiated her career at the age of 16.Thus, these are the top 10 female models in Pakistan, patterned out their pictures too!