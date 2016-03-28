In recent few years, people have started keeping the dogs for the protection of their houses, their selves and also their safety purposes. These guard dogs provide safety against any kind of danger to the people and it is the most common pet used for safety purposes. Most of the people love to keep this guard dogs as a pet because they are the faithful animal and they love you and they are your best companion in time of need and danger. Guard dogs are very intelligent than the normal dogs and their intelligence level is high. They are proved to be very loyal and faithful for their owner. They serve you and their love for you is pure and eternal.

Many people keep these breed dogs for the safety of their houses. When someone enters into your house or knocks or rings bell of your house then these dogs bark and give signal that someone stranger is trying to enter into your house. They don’t care for their life when it comes to the protection of house and house owner. Police use these dogs to keep these Guard dogs for keeping themselves safe from any kind of danger and to provide the security to people as well.

Among the top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world are as follows:

10 Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog:

09 Argentine Dogo:

This breed is on number ten among the top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world guard dogs. These dogs are very loyal and friendly but they are less friendly towards the strangers and usually bark at them. They have stronger bodies and they are very protective and usually provide safety from danger. Their colors are brown, white and reddish brown etc.

As the name Argentine Dogo suggests that this Breed belongs to Argentina. Their color is white and life span is 10 to 18 years. They are very stronger dogs and they have friendly nature and are very protective and faithful. Their massive and athletic bodies need proper exercise. They follow the instructions of their trainer.

08 Kuvasz:



Kuvasz discuss at the 8th number in the list of top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world, Kuvasz breed belong to Hungary and they have white fur which looks very cute and makes them look attractive. This fur don’t produce any kind of smell or odor. This breed is on number eight among the World’s best Guard dogs. Their life span is 10 to 12 years and they are very intelligent, sharp, strong and faithful.

Top 07 Best Police Guard Dog Breeds In The world

07 Boxer:



Boxer breed belongs to Germany and these are very clever, intelligent, energetic a strong dogs. These dogs have large and sharp canines that are used to attack the prey easily. These are usually in white or brown color. In few countries these are used as a guide with the blind people. They proved to be very loyal and faithful for their companion.

06 German Shepherd:



Among the world’s best police dogs breed German Shepherd in on number six and it is the famous American breed that is used in military and police. These are very strong dogs and are very clever and intelligent. Their life span is 7 to 10 years and are very faithful.

Top 05 Best Police Guard Dog Breeds In The world

05 Great Dane:



At fifth number dog breed is Great Dane in the list of top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world, this breed dogs are very taller and stronger. Their life span is 6 to 12 years. They are well suited for Police, military etc. this breed dog follow exactly what their commander have taught them and follow their directions. They don’t bark unless they are trained to do so. Their color is black, blue and dark brown and these are very clever and quick learners.

04 Giant Schnauzer:



This working dog breed takes its origin from Germany and it is on number four among the top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world. Their color is black and has a longer life span of 12 to 15 years. They need proper exercise and they have strong bodies and are covered with hair all over. They are very loyal to their companion and very helpful in time of need.

Top 03 Best Police Guard Dog Breeds In The world

03 Rottweiler:



in the list of top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world Rottweiler is having third number. The dogs of this breed are large and medium sized with a life span of 9 to 10 years. This breed also originated from Germany and this is very famous for its quick learning power. The dogs of this breed are very stronger and they learn everything easily and in less time. Famous thing about this breed is that they are very possessive about their family and are very intelligent.

02 Doberman Pinscher:



This breed originated from Germany and their life span is 10 to 14 years. They have large massive and compact bodies. The dogs of this breed are very intelligent and sharp and possess the high intelligence power. This breed is very famous for military purposes, police and army etc. this breed dogs are very sensitive to cold and so proper care and protection is needed for them in winter. They are on number two among the top ten world’s best guard dogs breed. Their colors are usually brown, red, black and they don’t have much bulky bodies, ears are pointed and tail has only small flesh. They are very faithful for their companion.

01 Bullmastiff:



Bullmastiff breed originated from England and it is best guard dogs breed and it is on number among the top 10 best police guard dog breeds in the world. Color of this breed is red or brown. This breed is famous for attacking his large prey in no time because the male of this breed weighs 150 pounds and it is massive to attack the prey. These prove to be the best and possess all the qualities of top breed. These are very good companions during danger and are very faithful for their master. These survive only for 7 to 8 years and life span is not large enough.

Conclusion:

This classification of Breed Dogs is made on the people review about each breed and police who have utilized them for different guard purposes. Although it is good to keep a guard dog at home or with yourself for safety purposes, it is necessary to take proper care of them and these dogs must be trained enough before keeping them as a pet. And train them properly to keep them friendly for you and your family.