Taylor Swift Was ‘Thrilled’ With Super Bowl Performance & Partied Into The Night

We’re not by any means the only ones who think Taylor Swift killed with her epic pre-Super Bowl execution — Tay’s truly satisfied with it herself as well! Truth be told, she was so “excited” with the show that she celebrated into the night!

“Taylor [Swift] was excited with her pre-Super Bowl show, it went precisely as arranged and she couldn’t have needed for better,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. “All of Team Tay was there to root for her and after she completed they kept celebrating into the night. Tay is presently super psyched for the defining moment and can hardly wait to relax.”

As already detailed, the 27-year-old wowed the Houston swarms with her stunning Super Bowl Saturday show on Feb. 4., which incorporated every last bit of her greatest hits, for example, “Clear Space” and “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.” The artist was plainly psyched to perform before the monstrous group, whom she stunned with a noteworthy declaration!

“Gracious it’s great to be in Houston, Texas this evening!” Taylor told the group of onlookers. “I need to thank every one of you for needing to result in these present circumstances party today evening time. I need to impart something to you: to the extent I know, I’m just doing one show in 2017… so you’re basically going to 100% of my visit dates of the year.” Talk around an epic mic drop minute for the songstress!

Taylor went ahead to apologize for not having Zayn there to sing with her, but rather still murdered her first live execution of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Their melody from Fifty Shades Darker has been climbing the diagrams and fans obviously cherish it! “It fulfills me so that you just shouted that way, it would fulfill him with the goal that you shouted that way,” she told the group of onlookers.

Taylor still kept in mind the genuine motivation behind the end of the week. “I know you folks will be watching football,” she said. “I composed a melody when I was 15 that included cheer chiefs and seats. I was imagining that would be proper. Would you like to chime in?” She then propelled into a dazzling acoustic form of “You Belong With Me!” Football, what football?!!

