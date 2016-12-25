Taylor Swift Goofs Off With Girl Squad For Fun Christmas Celebration

Taylor Swift is getting into the Christmas soul with her young lady squad! Lily Aldridge posted the cutest photograph highlighting Taylor and Tay’s youth BFF Abigail Anderson on Dec. 24. Taylor and her young ladies are now having an exceptionally joyful Christmas!

Taylor Swift, 27, is amidst a Christmas kiss sandwich in Lily Aldridge’s cute Instagram photograph. Lily, 31, and Abigail Anderson, 26, are kissing Taylor in the pic. The “Clear Space” artist is puckering up — with her mark red lip, obviously — and delicately grasps Lily and Abigail’s heads. “Christmas Smooches,” Lily subtitled the super adorable photograph.

Lily’s shaking no cosmetics in the photograph, while Abigail is spicing things up with a smokey eye that compliments her blazing red hair. Taylor’s keeping the Christmas celebrating easygoing in a dim sweater. Her blonde blasts are getting so long! Abigail additionally took to her Instagram to share some cute pics of the trio! Truly, SO adorable!

It’s great to the point that Taylor is investing energy with her companions now that she is very brave. In the wake of being on visit for so long, she merits it! Taylor is known for hosting luxurious gatherings — did she host an epic Christmas get-together for her squad? Assuming this is the case, we require more pics ASAP!

Taylor simply turned 27 on Dec. 13. She’s had one mind boggling year, regardless of the possibility that she didn’t put out another collection. Her Fifty Shades Darker joint effort with Zayn Malik, 23, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” was discharged on Dec. 8. We realized EXCLUSIVELY that Zayn is thoroughly down to do another melody with Taylor if the correct tune went along!

The melody was Taylor’s first new tune since 2014! Taylor is set to perform at a pre-Super Bowl show on Feb. 4. How about we trust Taylor puts out more new music before then. It’s absolutely one of our Christmas wishes!

What do you think about this most recent Taylor photograph? Do you think Taylor ought to put out more new music? Tell us!

