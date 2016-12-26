Sofia Carson Wows With Performance Of ‘Silent Night’ At Disney Christmas Parade

Work it, Sofia Carson! The songstress dazzled during her highly anticipated performance of ‘Silent Night’ at the ‘The Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration’ on Dec. 25, showing off her vocal prowess like never before! Read ahead for details!

Sofia Carson, 24, looked straight out of a storybook while taking the stage at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida, wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress that was fit for a princess. ABC aired the special The Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25, and the songstress absolutely slayed her heartfelt performance of “Silent Night.” With her powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence, viewers couldn’t keep their eyes off her! She was totally getting into the spirit, standing alongside a piano player and several holiday decorations in the background!

Honored to have performed on ABC's #DisneyChristmasCelebration ❤️ Can't wait for you to see it this Christmas morning on @abcnetwork 🎅🏻 A photo posted by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

Ahead of the show, the singer gushed about having the honor to perform at the huge event. “I get to sing ‘Silent Night’ on Cinderella’s castle in this beautiful blue gown,” Sofia said, adding how the whole ordeal felt surreal for her. “I felt like I was having a princess moment – it was such a dream to be on that castle with the beautiful piano and strings. It was an unforgettable moment. I learned ‘Silent Night’ when I was five years old. I grew up singing it every Christmas so it’s a song that’s very close to my heart and I’m excited to perform it.” So cute!

Santa's coming! Santa's coming! Santa's coming! 🎅🏻❤️🎁 #merrychristmaseve A photo posted by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:24pm PST

Sofia and her Descendants 2 co-stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart also performed “Jolly to the Core,” a holiday rendition for the Disney Parks Presents: A Descendants Magical Holiday Celebration. The Christmas Day celebration featured the Christmas Day parade, performances, surprise superstar guests and family stories. Meanwhile, Sofia’s got plenty more appearances ahead as she plans to drop some hot new music in the coming year, on top of hosting Disney Channel’s New Year’s Evie, a special event that features a marathon of the animated short-form series Descendants: Wicked World. Get it, girl!

