Serena Williams Pens Heartfelt Letter To 1st Child In The Womb: ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet You’

This is SO valuable! Fans just got some answers concerning Serena Williams‘ pregnancy a week ago, however as of now the tennis ace is flaunting her nurturing side! Sharing a touching letter she kept in touch with her unborn minimal one, the star turned out to be a mother by uncovering what her unborn kid has shown her up until now!

Serena Williams, 35, is BEYOND excited to begin a family with her life partner Alexis Ohanian, 34. To such an extent that she couldn’t help yelling from the housetops exactly that she is so on edge to meet her and Alexis’ dear baby in the not so distant future. Penning a super sweet message to her and her affection’s unborn kid to pay tribute to Alexis’ 34th b-day, Serena even spouted about how much “quality” the little one has given her as of now.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the quality I didn’t know I had,” the tennis champ started her moving message. “You showed me the genuine significance of peacefulness and peace. I can hardly wait to meet you. I can hardly wait for you to join the players box one year from now.” Captioning another pic of her and her infant knock, which she posted on Apr. 24, Serena kept, saying how fortunate she and her little one are to have Alexis in their lives.

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

“Be that as it may, in particular, I am so glad to share being number one on the planet with you… . by and by today on @alexisohanian bday,” Serena included. “😉 from the world’s most seasoned number one to the world’s most youthful number one. – Your Mommy.” Aw! In the photograph, Serena is decidedly shining as she gazes toward the camera while delicately supporting her child knock. In any case, far and away superior, the delightful smile all over says it ALL!

The significant post comes as Serena seemed, by all accounts, to be on a babymoon with Alexis. All things considered, her Instagram page has been sprinkled with shots of the competitor on a shoreline. Furthermore, days prior, Serena broke her pregnancy news with a basic mirror selfie that she posted by means of Snapchat. The star postured in a yellow bathing suit and composed the words “20 weeks” over her unmistakeable sprouting infant knock.

We couldn’t be more energized for Alexis and Serena, who just got occupied with December. These two certainly make them flabbergast year in front of them. Well done once more, both of you!

Let us know, would you say you are energized for Serena to end up noticeably a mother? Do you think she and Alexis will have an infant kid or young lady?