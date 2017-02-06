Selena Gomez’s New Song About Justin Bieber? — See The Evidence In The Lyrics

OMG! We’re absolutely going ballistic right at this point. Selena Gomez prodded another tune on Feb. 3, and we cherished it, however now that we’ve seen the verses, we trust there’s a decent change the hot tune is about her most well known ex, Justin Bieber!

Could Selena Gomez’s attractive new tune be about her ex, Justin Bieber? It beyond any doubt looks that way! At the point when the 24-year-old tested clasps of her hot new track on Instagram on Feb. 3, fans went wild. In any case, once they read the verses, will lose their psyches! Why? Since we did.

Trust it or not, a verse from the new melody, professedly titled “It Ain’t Me,” goes like this — “I had a fantasy, we were back to 17, summer evenings… never growing up,” as prove by the mysteries Selena posted. Also, prepare to have your mind blown. Justin and Selena met when she was… 17!

That is all the confirmation we have for the present, however clearly, the tune could possibly be about Justin. On the other hand it won’t not be. We’ll simply need to sit tight for the full tune to drop to discover. In any case, we’re unquestionably fascinated.

It’s amusing — despite the fact that Selena Gomez is truly dating The Weeknd, she’ll generally be associated with the Biebs in somehow. They’ve dated now and again for such a variety of years, that they’ve kind of turned out to be synonymous with each other. When you hear Justin Bieber, you consider Selena Gomez, and the other way around. Be that as it may, it’s not a terrible thing — it’s fairly sweet. Furthermore, if Selena’s new tune is about JB, we can just envision it’ll be a tribute to their cherishing relationship. Wouldn’t that be pleasant? Tune in to the bits above!

do YOU think Selena Gomez’s new tune is about Justin Bieber? Reveal to us how you feel underneath!