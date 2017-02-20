Selena Gomez Thinks Justin Bieber Needs To Get Over His Obsession With Her & Move On

Selena Gomez is not squandering at whatever time on exes like Justin Bieber! The star purportedly needs Justin to proceed onward and points of interest her huge arrangements for what’s to come.

Get it, young lady! Selena Gomez apparently is over the show with her ex Justin Bieber, 22. The 24 year-old hotshot has separated all ties with Justin, a source purportedly told TMZ. Selena obviously does not need another relationship to eclipse her work. She might date The Weeknd, 27, yet Selena has her own particular arrangements for what’s to come.

Selena apparently is finished with individuals attempting to disentangle her relationship status in view of her online networking posts. She needs individuals to consider her to be more than the person she’s dating, the source said. Selena has a colossal measure of achievement and wishes individuals would perceive those things as opposed to putting all the consideration of her own life. That is absolutely justifiable and Selena has unquestionably had a noteworthy vocation.