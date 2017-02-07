Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s ‘Excited’ To Show Off New Romance At Grammys

Aww! After covert dates and mystery getaways, Selena Gomez is prepared to make her sentiment with The Weeknd as open as she can. We have EXCLUSIVE subtle elements on how she’s wanting to be his attractive in addition to one to the 2017 Grammys!
“She doesn’t anticipate keeping down how she feels about him and has no issue demonstrating the world how glad she is of him and the amount she completely venerates him,” our insider includes. Selena has been pressing on the PDA with Abel wherever she goes, from sentimental meals in LA to nestling him in an exhibition hall brimming with individuals in Florence, Italy. She can’t get enough of her man and it absolutely appears!
Selena Gomez’s New Song About Justin Bieber? — See The Evidence In The Lyrics
Since Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, 22, is up for various Grammys including the night’s greatest respect, Album of the Year, this would be such an unbelievable event to show to him in person how she’s proceeded onward and discovered love once more! We can’t envision what sort of strain it would bring about, particularly since the Biebs and Abel used to be benevolent. It would be a genuine night executioner for him seeing Selly looking smoking hot while in the arms of another man!
do you think The Weeknd will take Selena as his date to the Grammys?