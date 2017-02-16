Selena Gomez ‘Laughed’ After Hearing The Weeknd’s Justin Bieber Diss Track

It’s obvious to the point that The Weeknd took a punch at Selena Gomez‘s ex in his new melody ‘Some Way’ that turned out on Feb. 15, yet was Selly annoyed by the outright diss? A source reveals to that she really chuckled at it! Look at it.

Selena Gomez, 24, isn’t a fanatic of dramatization, and tends to stay silent about individual issues. Notwithstanding, that doesn’t imply that she was annoyed or caught unaware by her new playmate The Weeknd’s undeniable diss of her ex Justin Bieber, 22, in his new tune “Some Way.”

“The Weeknd completely educated Selena concerning ‘Some Way’ while he was all the while composing the track,” a source told EXCLUSIVELY. “Be that as it may, Selena took care of the melody fine and dandy, there was no genuine dramatization.”

The melody attacked Justin by saying things like “Starboy on a track, Haters going to state this sh*t is wack,” however it likewise brings Selly into the shred by saying “I think your young lady, think your young lady, experienced passionate feelings for me,” alongside a few things that are considerably more express. In any case, it’s all great with Selena. “She is not considering the verses truly or important,” said the source. “She simply had a little snicker about the tune and ignored it. Selena understands that it is Abel’s craft and regards his inventive voice. She truly considers it to be no major ordeal.”

It’s great to hear that Selena isn’t annoyed with The Weeknd including her and her ex on his new melody. At this point, she’s likely accustomed to it! Fans hypothesized that his tune “Party Monster” incorporates a section about her when it says “ass like Selena.” However, numerous others trust he implies the Latin artist.

