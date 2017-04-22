Selena Gomez At David Henrie’s Wedding: She Stuns In Gorgeous Red Dress — Pic

It’s never alright to surpass a lady at her wedding, yet that is practically incomprehensible when you’re as flawless as Selena Gomez! We have the delightful pic of her at ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star David Henrie’s pre-marriage ceremony.

Cutie! Selena Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars had a small scale gathering for David Henrie’s wedding and oh joy did she search ideal for the Apr. 21 event! The 24-year-old was hand as he got married with previous Miss Delaware Maria Cahill in a delightful oceanfront function in Southern California.

New picture of Selena at David Henrie’s wedding today! pic.twitter.com/axMG14sfY6 — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) April 21, 2017

Selly searched ideal for the event in a wine-hued sleeveless dress with a high neck that highlighted set patterns over her shoulders. Her skirt was tea-length, making it look formal without being particular. She had her hair maneuvered once more into twists that wrapped around and tied on the back of her head. That flaunted beautiful band hoops that she decorated her look with. She was captured in a gathering shot remaining beside pleased prep David, giving us such a large number of recollections of old circumstances with both of them on the show.

27-year-old David disclosed to PEOPLE magazine, “You generally hear you ought to wed your closest companion, and I really get the opportunity to do it. You don’t meet young ladies like her consistently.” His 26-year-old lady spouted about her new spouse, saying “One of my most loved things about him is the means by which interesting he is and how we simply get each other. Being hitched will be quite recently that greatly improved.”

He says that his TV younger sibling, would one say one was “of the primary individuals I told I was getting hitched.” How sweet is that?! “She resembled, ‘I’m in. At whatever point it is, I’ll be there.'” Selena was initially going to perform for the love birds, however he chose as the date moved toward that he needed her to simply kick back and have a fabulous time like his different visitors. “As it got nearer, I resembled ‘No, simply unwind and appreciate the night.'” We’re certain they all had an awesome time at the gathering making up for lost time after these years!

what do you think about Selena’s excellent wedding look?