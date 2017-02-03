Scott Disick Looks Cozy With Another Woman Sitting In His Lap In Miami: See New PDA Pics

In Scott Disick’s globe, third time’s the appeal! The papa of 3 was seen partying up a storm in Miami today, Feb. 2, with yet an additional secret blonde lady, and we have to say that this is just getting insane. Look into the brand-new photos of Scott Disick resting with a new lady in his lap right here!

Scott Disick, 33, is still in Miami partying with ladies, and also in these brand-new photos, you could see him having lunch with a third blonde lady in as several days!

Yep, he appreciated lunch at the Setai Resort restaurant with a person that is not model Amber Davis or JLynne (AKA Jessica Harris)– the other females Scott has actually been settling back in Miami with. It’s just a little sleazy of him, do not you assume?



While Kourtney Kardashian, 37, looks after their three children numerous miles away, Scott has actually been celebrating. Sparkling wine poolside, dips in the ocean and also massive amounts of making and also snuggling out have actually all gotten on the program, and we cannot help but tremble our heads at the suggestion that Scott has actually fallen off the wagon once again. Looks like every one of those promises to remain sober are ancient history!

We formerly knew that Scott dumped Kourtney in Costa Rica, however we definitely didn’t expect him to be caught PDAing with random women on the beach. Yet that’s specifically just what occurred when he was seen kissing as well as embracing Jessica Harris, and also as we told you exclusively, Kourtney is brokenhearted over it. She “feels played by Scott for the millionth time”, as resources exposed to us, and also we would not be shocked if he’s wrecked his opportunities with Kourt completely!

do you assume Scott’s habits is leaving hand? Inform us where you base on this!