Rob Kardashian Net Worth 2016: How Much Is Rob Kardashian Worth?

Rob Kardashian Net worth: Rob Kardashian is known essentially to be a part of the notorious Kardashian-Jenner family. He is at present an unscripted tv star and ability administrator – which can without much of a stretch rake in heaps of cash on the off chance that you comprehend what you’re doing. Also, let’s be honest: the Kardashian-Jenner family knows precisely how to function the stimulation and media industry. Because of this, you should consider the amount Rob Kardashian is justified regardless of nowadays.

Rob Kardashian Net worth is $6 million. While this is by all accounts chump change in contrast with what his sisters, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim are making every year, six million dollars basically does not simply seem overnight. It is safe to say that you are thinking about how he’s gathering such a pretty aggregate? Try not to stress, we have you secured.

In 2007, the primary period of Keeping Up With The Kardashians broadcast. Kardashian moved on from the University of Southern California’s institute of business in 2009.

In 2011, Rob Kardashian was a challenger on Dancing With The Stars and was combined with two-time champion, Cheryl Burke. He made it more distant than Kim Kardashian did amid her appearance in the show’s seventh season. He turned into the show’s most enhanced artist and progressed with Burke to the show’s finals. The combine wound up in second place against J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff. Not terrible!

Kardashian stretched out and went up against a few business wanders. He started working with PerfectSkin, Rival Spot and the BG5. Kardashian additionally was one of the last judges of the Miss USA 2012 rivalry. He worked nearby Joe Jonas, George Kotsiopoulos and Dayana Mendoza and others.

In 2012, he likewise started working with Scott Disick to outline a men’s line for the Kardashian Kollection that is loaded in Sears. Kardashian additionally propelled his sock line, Arthur George, later around the same time.

He was likewise a member on Fox’s presently wiped out dating diversion appear, The Choice. It was a major year for Rob Kardashian, unmistakably.

Kardashian had stopped his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians beginning in 2012. He had not been found in broad daylight since he openly abandoned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2014 pre-marriage ceremony. Be that as it may, in 2015, he chose to take control of his life and worked vigorously to get more fit to plan for his media rebound.

A source announced that Kardashian doesn’t get paid on the off chance that he doesn’t film. A major motivator behind his emotional weight reduction was the $2 million-a-year contract for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2016, Rob Kardashian started dating Blac Chyna – much to the shame of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Nonetheless, the relationship – and the approaching birth of the couple’s first kid together – is raking in significant dollars for Rob Kardashian. The two are as of now in converses with E! About another network show about their new family.

Furthermore, it won’t come modest, either. Sources have revealed that the agreement is some place in the 7-figure run. It’ll just involve time before Rob is running neck-in-neck with his sisters in the total assets office!