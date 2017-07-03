Rihanna Tells Off Dad For Dissing HassanJameel Romance: ‘Don’t Ruin ThisFor Me’

Daddy knows best? In the wake of hearing her dad’s remarks about Hassan Jameel, Rihanna isn’t so certain of that any longer! The songstress berated her flies for dissing her new love enthusiasm, since it could have “demolished” their sentiment. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Flashes are flying between Rihanna, 29, and Hassan Jameel, however that doesn’t mean they have everybody’s favoring. The Barbadian magnificence’s dad Ronald Fenty stood out as truly newsworthy for allegedly conceding that he needed RiRi to date somebody with “darker shaded” skin, causing a break in their relationship. “Rihanna is incensed with her father for discussing her new relationship, particularly saying not all that pleasant things,” a source near the artist tells EXCLUSIVELY. “She needs him to be peaceful. He tends to stick his foot in his mouth and he’s done it once more.”

In the wake of hearing the news, “She called and truly tore him,” our insider near Rihanna uncovered. “They have such a burnable association with so much history. She let him know not to get included and destroy this for her. She’s truly glad and doesn’t need him raising hell.” Ronald purportedly dished somewhat about his daughter’s new sentiment amid a current meeting and he coolly raised his dissatisfaction for the Saudi extremely rich person and his luxurious way of life.

“I didn’t know he was a very rich person. Too minimal expenditure, or an excessive amount of cash can’t make you glad, you have to something in the middle of,” Ronald apparently disclosed to Sun Magazine. “She disclosed to me she had another sweetheart about a month prior, however I didn’t know his identity. ‘Try not to date a performer, don’t date a competitor.'” Fans are pondering — would he say he is absolutely alluding to her flopped past connections?

Hassan Jameel ‘In Ecstasy’ With New GF Rihanna — ‘He Has A Lot Of RespectFor Her’

Fortunately, RiRi looks more joyful than any time in recent memory nowadays! She was spotted energetically making out with Hassan in Spain on June 27, demonstrating that her adoration life is warming up at the end of the day. The two appeared to be charmed by each other amid their PDA-filled session in a private pool and they were later captured going for a sentimental walk in the city of Ibiza. It would appear that the tycoon may have been the dream for her hot new melody “Wild Thoughts!”

do you think Rihanna and Hassan are an extraordinary match? Let us know!