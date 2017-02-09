Rihanna Shows Off Short, Blonde Hair Makeover On ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’

Rihanna looks dazzling on the front of the March 2017 issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’. Diverting Amelia Earhart, she shakes another hair look — short and blonde!

Rihanna flaunts new, short blonde hair in the photograph shoot for the March 2017 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. Her hair was styled by her mane fundamental Yusef utilizing Kérastase Aura Botanica. Her dazzling, crisp cosmetics was finished by Francesca Tolot. Her nails were painted by manicurist Kimmie Kyees utilizing Orly items.

The magazine posted the cover on their Instagram on Feb. 8, expressing: “Presenting our March 2017 cover star @BadGalRiri! The pop star takes off in our new issue, tap the connection in our bio to see the full form shoot on BAZAAR.com, by our supervisor in chief@GlendaBailey. #BAZAAR150 Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @melzy917.”

She channels popular pilot Amelia Earhart in the dazzling shoot, yet in such a present day and cool way. The magazine republished a paper composed by Amelia that was initially imprinted in 1929! Goodness!

She likewise talked about the shoot, paying reverence to Amelia:

“There’s something so extraordinary about a lady who commands in a man’s reality. It takes a specific effortlessness, quality, insight, bravery, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic compel in her industry, setting different aeronautics records in her time. So it was an easy decision for me to collaborate with Harper’s Bazaar out of appreciation for a lady who stood her ground with the enormous young men.”

do you cherish Rihanna’s blonde hair on Harper’s BAZAAR? Do you cherish this Amelia Earhart shoot?

