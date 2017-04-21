Rihanna Feels Terrible For Drake After Hearing Pregnancy Rumors

Can Rihanna kiss it better? She feels absolutely horrible for Drake after hearing the shocking pregnancy accusations coming from Layla Lace. Turns out, the singer ‘still has love’ for her ex-BF and wants to help him through this. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!



Just because Rihanna, 29, and Drake, 30, didn’t make it as a couple, that doesn’t mean they can’t be great friends. “Rihanna is embarrassed for Drake after hearing the news that he may have knocked up a random hookup,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. “She’ll always have love and a soft spot for Drake, so the news still bothered her a bit. Rihanna knows he can be a player, but doesn’t believe any of the accusations. She’s totally Team Drake on this one!” So sweet!

The ANTI hitmaker’s sympathy comes directly after Layla Lace accused Drake of getting her pregnant earlier this year. The Instagram model, who has over 7,000 followers, definitely didn’t break the story quietly, as she posted a VERY lengthy message on the app accusing Drizzy of ignoring her phone calls after telling him she was expecting. But don’t believe everything she says! Taking pictures of a positive pregnancy test is just step one. The “One Dance” rapper would have to agree to a paternity test to prove her claims — and who knows if he wants that kind of drama!



With these pregnancy rumors floating around, some celebrities have actually taken sides in the Drake vs. Layla case. DJ Spade, for example, is convinced that the rising cover model is telling lies based on an alleged text conversation they had. “Publicity will make me $ even if he don’t want me idc,” wrote Layla. DJ Spade then warns her that everyone will “hate” her once they figure out the truth, but she says, “I’m still gonna get this money.” This wouldn’t be the first time someone told a lie for fame, just saying!

do you think Rihanna has the courage to stand up to Layla and defend Drake?