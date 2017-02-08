Richard Hatch: Dirk Benedict & Fans Mourn ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star’s Passing

This is quite recently so miserable. We’re scarcely into 2017 but another adored TV star has passed away, as ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Richard Hatch has lost his battle with pancreatic disease. We have the points of interest on big names and fans alike who are grieving the disastrous misfortune.

Rest with the galactic stars, Richard Hatch. https://t.co/o1J42dxtaT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 8, 2017

How pulverizing! Richard Hatch was such a dearest figure in the sci-fi group, having played Captain Apollo on 1978-79’s Battlestar Galactica. While the show just kept going one season, it was a religion exemplary thus comparatively radical that it wound up getting a reboot in 2004. Obviously he joyfully came back to the show to play Tom Zarek for four seasons. Fans are presently lamenting his Feb. 7 going at only 71 – years-old, after a fight with pancreatic disease. TMZ reports that he had been moved into hospice mind fourteen days prior as the infection got to be distinctly terminal.

All of us at DBC are devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Richard's family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/4yyuePPOEM — DirkBenedictCentral (@DBCdotCOM) February 7, 2017

His unique Battlestar Galactica co-star Dirk Benedict, 71, paid tribute to his companion in a delicate tweet. He played Lieutenant Starbuck to Richard’s Captain Apollo as the two drove an armada on an interplanetary scan for Earth after the devastation of their state.

#RichardHatch embraced the world of fandom before it was cool to do so. He stayed passionate about Battlestar Galactica. He will missed #RIP pic.twitter.com/vGBJsCyLgj — Girl OnThe DeathStar (@stardust1006) February 8, 2017

R.I.P. #richardhatch Thanks for fighting on the side of humanity. — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) February 8, 2017

Another idol from my childhood is gone. RIP Apollo. #RichardHatch — Kiss of Flame (@KissofFlame) February 8, 2017

Thank you Richard Hatch for keeping the love of #BattlestarGalactica going. Attended several of his panels. He will be missed #SoSayWeAll — Robert Mroz (@notoriousROB42) February 8, 2017

As a kid growing up in the 80's I loved watching #BattlestarGalactica so it saddens me that #RichardHatch has passed away #RIP 😪😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/gSe1epk9aj — LynneG (@lynger2000) February 8, 2017

Richard was completely dearest in the realm of science fiction boards and traditions, and was productive in what number of he went to. He truly became more acquainted with his fans and those recollections weren’t lost on the majority of the people who met him. He was recollected by many as being one of their adolescence symbols on Battlestar Galactica, as it was one of the primary TV shows to exploit how science fiction had turned out to be cool again on account of Star Wars turning out the year earlier, making it alright to be an aggregate space nerd!

share your musings and recollections about Richard’s dismal going in the remarks.