PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Reham Khan, has become a Pakistan’s celebrity. She is amongst the favorite bhabies of our nation. Imran Khan’s wife Reham Khan to turn into a fashion designer. I must say Reham Khan is cherished for her good looks. She must have sufficient charm and skills that created Imran Khan marry her.

Reham Khan professional life

As we all know, Reham Khan was a journalist earlier than she became famous with the name of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife. It is true that this woman saw several ups and downs in her life. It is might be the cause that she nerve provided up and educated her kids well, making them the responsible citizens. Reham Khan to turn into a fashion designer.

First women of KPK has declared that she is very interested in producing films in teamwork with local production houses IRK movies and Tiger entertainment. It adds a biopic on Pushtun bard Khushal Khan Khatak and numerous comedy movies. Imran Khan’s wife Reham Khan to turn into a fashion designer.

Reham Khan as fashion designer

Reham Khan has interested in becoming a designer of jewelry. It is might be the cause that the woman has now been concentrating much on becoming a designer of jewelry. Now days, Reham is learning how to design the jewelry from a pair of individual and from the internet.

Meanwhile, Reham remains very busy in providing time to her hubby, Imran Khan, and the gorgeous kids. In an interview, Reham said that she is attempting her best to handle the things of her life suitably. Imran Khan’s wife Reham Khan to turn into a fashion designer. She desires to make sure that she does not let her hubby’s expectations down. Reham Khan more said that she is temporarily interested to become a victorious designer of jewelry. She is of a view that she would quickly launch her designs of jewelry and intends to concentrate much on fulfilling this vision. Well, Reham we desire you a very good luck in your profession and may be we will look you becoming a designer of jewelry soon.