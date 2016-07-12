Here it is latest that social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch remarks over third marriage of Imran Khan are shared on a private channel. Qandeel Baloch is famous Pakistani social media personality, she remarkably she is famous for discussing her daily routine videos on social media. She was born on November 15, 1990, in Daska, Pakistan. Her height is 1.61 m and her nationality is Pakistani. Qandeel also discuss on the issues of different controversial and hot. But the International news media as Agency France-Press declared that she is like a Kim Kardashian. The reality star of USA also famous for her revealing Instagram shared photos.

After the divorce of Imran Khan form Reham Khan the social celebrity Qandeel Baloch has offered to Imran Khan to marriage him. Its her wish to marry with Imran Khan and she send a proposal to him. But sources claim that Imran Khan rejected her marriage proposal. So now you know that before some days the news of third marriage of Imran Khan . It is hot and burning news for us and also for Qandeel, who claim that she loves to Imran Khan. In an interview the Internet personality Qandeel Baloch has said that she is distressed over third marriage of Imran Khan.

Talking to a private TV channel, Qandeel Baloch said “Imran marriage would break again within a year. She added more in it that, “Imran Khan would not found a better bride than me”. Qandeel give her remarks that Imran Khan cannot get a wonderful and good life partner than her. But now he has married for third time with a woman named “Maryam”. Who belongs to Pakpattan, Manika family, this family is well recognized and famous in the area. What do you think about the Qandeel Baloch remarks over third marriage of Imran Khan?