Here it is latest that social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch remarks over third marriage of Imran Khan are shared on a private channel. Qandeel Baloch is famous Pakistani social media personality, she remarkably she is famous for discussing her daily routine videos on social media. She was born on November 15, 1990, in Daska, Pakistan. Her height is 1.61 m and her nationality is Pakistani. Qandeel also discuss on the issues of different controversial and hot. But the International news media as Agency France-Press declared that she is like a Kim Kardashian. The reality star of USA also famous for her revealing Instagram shared photos.
Talking to a private TV channel, Qandeel Baloch said “Imran marriage would break again within a year. She added more in it that, “Imran Khan would not found a better bride than me”. Qandeel give her remarks that Imran Khan cannot get a wonderful and good life partner than her. But now he has married for third time with a woman named “Maryam”. Who belongs to Pakpattan, Manika family, this family is well recognized and famous in the area. What do you think about the Qandeel Baloch remarks over third marriage of Imran Khan?
Qandeel bloch was murdered many months ago…
Excellent keep it up