Phoebe Tonkin & Paul Wesley Might Be Back Together & We’re Totally Freaking Out

OMG, would you say you are taking a seat? Since we have some real news! Previous couple Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley may be authoritatively rejoining in the wake of part only one month prior. We know!

Phoebe Tonkin, 27, and Paul Wesley, 34, may really be back together! The two CW stars put in four years of their coexistence before part in March and now they’ve been spotted hanging out together again and sources are stating they are accomplishing more close things as well! Gracious la!

Resting life dilemma face 😉 A post shared by Phoe🐝e Tonkin (@phoebejtonkin) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

The previous couple were seen meandering around a Farmer’s Market together in Los Angeles on March 19 and later appreciating a close supper at VIP hotspot Madeo in West Hollywood on April 6. The two looked so lovable in the photographs snapped of them on their trips that we just knew something must be up — and it would appear that we might be correct!

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Phoebe and Paul have been getting a charge out of being companions and connecting, despite the fact that they’ve part. In any case, Phoebe is by all accounts prodding her fans with the possibility that they have full on made up with a super suspicious Instagram photograph of Paul. “Resting life problem confront 😉,” the Originals star subtitled an injection of the Vampire Diaries cutie relaxing in the rearward sitting arrangement of a SUV. What are these two up to??

The match met on the arrangement of The Vampire Diaries in 2012 and were most recently seen all over the place together back in December 2016. The previous couple allegedly moved out of their common home after their separation back in March.

do you imagine that Paul and Phoebe may truly be getting back together? Give every one of us your contemplations underneath!