Olivia Culpo Gushes Over Patriots BF Danny Amendola Before Super Bowl With Hot PDA Pic

Olivia Culpo is taking additional great care of her New England Patriot, Danny Amendola, while he gets ready for an epic standoff at the Super Bowl in Houston on Feb. 5. Look at the charming PDA pic to see exactly how great Danny has it as he plans for the fight to come with the Atlanta Falcons!

Olivia Culpo, 24, knows exactly how to send a man off to war right! The 24-year-old previous Miss Universe took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to spout over her beau Danny Amendola, 31, two days before he joins whatever is left of the New England Patriots to toss down with the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. It would appear that Olivia and Danny were at that point in a solitary star perspective when she posted the pic of the two cuddled up in a seat while going in for a kiss.

Houston today to see this 🌟🌟🌟 in my life. Can't wait to cheer him on this weekend ❤ I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag 🤔) A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

“Houston today to see this in my life,” Olivia subtitled the pic. “Can hardly wait to root for him this end of the week I adore @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less however I figure I can in any case tag ).” We completely LOVE the amazing way Olivia made up a handle for Danny so she could label him at any rate! She more likely than not been truly overcome with affection and fervor over Danny’s up and coming amusement, as the couple is typically exceptionally private about their relationship. In any case, seeing as it is SUCH a major day for Danny, we can comprehend that Olivia can’t contain her pride. Impart it to the world, young lady!

Tonight😸 hair by me makeup by @makeupbyliz A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

On the off chance that Olivia has been showering her wide recipient with the same amount of affection in private as she did in that pic, we know he’s going to be prepared to run toe to toe with the Falcons. Presently we can hardly wait to see Olivia supporting like insane the sidelines! Good luck, Danny!

