North West Begging Kim & Kanye To Give Her A Sister For Xmas: Will They Grant Her Wish?

North West is approaching Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to something additional extraordinary this year: An infant sister! We have realized EXCLUSIVELY that North has been begging her folks to give her a younger sibling for Christmas and won’t quit touching Kim’s tummy!

“North West has been making her folks insane for a child sister, and now they’re frightened she will be so baffled tomorrow,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. “She was heading over to each container under the tree and saying “child” until Kanye clarified that children just originate from the mama’s gut, similar to her sibling Saint. So now North is everywhere on Kim’s tummy!”

Aw! That is SO CUTE! Obviously North, 3, needs a child sister. Dislike she can dress Saint West, 1, up like a little princess! North and cousin Penelope Disick, 4, get to know one another and are closest companions everlastingly, yet dislike North can hang out with P constantly! A younger sibling would associate with throughout the day, consistently!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has as of now considered having a third child, so North’s valuable Christmas wish isn’t absolutely out of the domain of probability. On a November scene of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim conceded that she had been considering having another child. The main thing that was holding her back was the way that she had two “truly troublesome pregnancies and conveyances.”



Kim and Kanye West, 39, haven’t had it simple in 2016. From Kim’s astonishing Paris theft to Kanye’s breakdown, the couple has certainly confronted some genuine battles. Be that as it may, they’ve remained solid in the midst of everything. We discovered EXCLUSIVELY that the West family is anticipating having a “calm Christmas” this year as a result of all they’ve been through.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will have another child? Tell us!