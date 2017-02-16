Nicki Minaj Poses Topless In 6-Inch Heels After Receiving V-Day Bouquet: Message To Meek?

Nicki Minaj is certainly parading what her mother gave her in another pic that highlights every last bit of her advantages. The artist posted a VERY noteworthy shot on Feb. 15 subsequent to flaunting a stunning bunch of blooms she got on Valentine’s Day. Is it accurate to say that she was insulting ex Meek Mill?

When u a stripper but lately u really been thinkin bout leavin the game. 😅~ 🕶 by Chanel ~~ 📸: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Nicki Minaj, 34, went full on topless in an exceptionally provocative Instagram pic she posted on Feb. 15. The shot, taken inside a trailer, was posted the after a long time and demonstrates the previous stripper in all her exposed wonderfulness.

“At the point when u a stripper however recently u truly been thinkin session leavin the amusement,” Nicki subtitled the pic, which included the “Boa constrictor” artist sitting on a ruler measured bed wearing some fuchsia tinted wraparound shades, white clothing and peep-toe, silver periphery boots with a 6-inch heel. Stylin’, Nicki, stylin’.

While the shot was absolutely epic in its own particular right, we can’t resist the urge to think about whether it was a message to her ex Meek Mill, 29. All things considered, Nicki and Meek just formally gave it up, and the pic was posted one day after the most sentimental day of the whole year. On Feb. 14, Nicki set up a wonderful shot of a dazzling bunch of pink blossoms that could have been from Meek, or even her pal Drake, 30, who she has been making sweet music with in the studio.

I'm not about to play wit y'all today. 😩😂 his slippers got me weak! y'all play awl day😂 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

In any case, in the event that they were from Meek, it would appear that Nicki may have been attempting to figure out how to reimburse her previous mate with somewhat token of her appreciation. The artist has never been one for nuance and her insulting inscription is additional evidence of that!

what did you think about Nicki’s exceptionally hot topless photograph? Is it safe to say that she was making an impression on Meek? Give every one of us your contemplations underneath!