Nicki Minaj Net Worth

Nicki Minaj Net worth: $78 Million : Onika Tanya Maraj who is well known by her stage name Nicki Minaj, conceived on December 8, 1982, in Saint James, Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago and brought up in South Jamaica, New York. She is an American vocalist, musician, and rapper who procure open consideration subsequent to discharging her blend tapes. At that point he marked an arrangement with Young Money Entertainment in 2009. Her introduction to the world sign is Sagittarius. Niki Minaj Net worth is $78 Million and she gains $148 Million in her vocation. She didn’t acquire just by singing tunes, supports, live visit and shows given her a considerable measure of cash as well.

Some essential data with respect to Onika Tanya Maraj ordinarily known by her stage name Nicki Minaj is taking after.

Some Interesting Facts about Nicki Minaj:

Early AGE:

Nicki Minaj father name is Robert Maraj and mother name is Carol Maraj, her dad was a money related official he is low maintenance gospel vocalist as well. Ditty Maraj is additionally a gospel artist and works in bookkeeping division on the finance. Robert Maraj was a dependent on liquor and different medications and compartment of a fierce temper as well, which turns into an explanation behind torching their home in December 1987.

Profession Beginnings:

Nicki Minaj marked with Brooklyn Group of Full Force, which record entrance tune for WWE Diva Victoria, Minaj split from Brooklyn Group and begin to transfer his tunes on her MySpace profile. She discharges her three mixtapes amid 2007 to 2009. Minaj discharge his single named single Pink Friday which helps her to accomplish the fourteenth position in BillBoard Hot 100. Her collection Pink Friday wins prevalence and its 375,000 duplicates are sold in the principal week of discharging.

Picture In Front of Media:

Nicki Minaj was the main female craftsman which get incorporated into MTV’S yearly Hottest MC List, with a New York Times supervisor some view you as ” The most powerful female rapper of constantly” . She was incorporated into yearly Time 100 rundown of most compelling individuals of the world as well.

Kids and Relationship Status:

Nicki Minaj was in connection with her kindred rapper Safaree Samuels (SB) however they split of their connection to 12 years. In know days she is dating with rapper Meek Mill, she has no children yet in a tune, she referenced that she had a premature birth in the age of 15.