Muslim League Pnd PP Party Compromised; Imran Khan

Lahore the leader of PTI said Muslim League N and people party compromised on the name of Asma Jahangir, he further said the crisis of electricity, terrorist in the country and unemployment can be improved done by crystal clear elections.

If in election the recent government will retrun again than PTI will on the roads and it will biggest protest in the history of Pakistan like tsunami. We wants crystal clear election. PTI must take part in elections talking to media Imran Khan share his thinking. In Pakistan Corruption is on the top, If he achieve chair of president than first of all he will finished corruption in the country, Pakistan is facing lot of crisis due to management and wrong policies.

PTI think that in the presidency of Asif Ali Zardari the Clear Elections are not possible. The government spend budget of Pakistan without planning, Imran gave answer to generalists now PTI have more power with compare to past and graph of PTI is going upward it is a party which is safe of in heritage system.