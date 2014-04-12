The first sword which appeared during Bronze Age was made of the copper and was also uncovered at Harappan sites in the present day Pakistan. Here we will discuss most expensive swords in the world. By Middle Ages iron and also the steel swords were just being mass produced and also used in the battle. Soldiers were also trained in the swordsmanship and also prepared for the combat.

It was also before era of the guns and also the high powered artillery and the face to face fighting was norm. During the time in the history, all of royal generals, the kings, and the emperors owned some personal swords. The weapons were also manufactured by greatest sword makers of their time. Many of the historical manuscripts document and events were surrounding the significant most expensive swords in the world.

This article will examine world famous most expensive swords in the world that will still survive today. Mythological and also legendary swords will not be listed in the list of the most expensive swords in the world.

Tomoyuki Yamashita’s Sword

Tomoyuki Yamashita was known a general of Japanese Imperial Army during the World War II. He then became known during war after conquering British colonies of the Malaya and also the Singapore, ultimately earning nickname The Tiger of Malaya. After end of the World War II, the Yamashita was also tried for the war crimes relating to Manila Massacre and many of the other atrocities in Philippines and also the Singapore. It was somewhat controversial trial that also ended with death sentence for the Tomoyuki Yamashita. The case then changed the United States rules in the regards to command the responsibility for the war crimes, creating law known as Yamashita Standard.

During the military career, the Tomoyuki Yamashita owned some personal sword that contained blade manufactured by the famous sword maker named the Fujiwara Kanenaga sometime between the years1640 and also 1680. These expensive swords had handle remade in early year1900s. The Samurai sword was also surrendered by the General Yamashita, along with the army, on the September 2 of the year 1945. It was also taken by the General MacArthur and also given to West Point Military Museum where it also remains today. The sword is just one piece in great collection of the military arms housed at West Point Museum.

Curved Saber

San Martín was also a famous Argentine general that also lived from the 1778 to 1850. He was primary leader of southern part of the South America’s struggle for the independence from the Spain. San Martín is known as a South American hero and 1st Protector of the Perú. Under lead of the San Martín, Peruvian independence was also officially declared on the July 28th of the year 1821.

In state of the Argentina, Order of Liberator General San Martin is highest decoration just given out.One of most cherished possessions of the José de San Martín was curved sword that he also purchased in the London. The San Martín admired saber’s curved blade and also felt that weapon was maneuverable and also ideal for the battle. For this very reason, he just armed the cavalries of the grenadiers with the similar weapons, which he also deemed important for the charge attacks.

