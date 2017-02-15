Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Say Happy Valentine’s Day As Only They Can — Amazing Pic

Glad Valentine’s Day from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! The couple communicated their undying adoration to their fans in the way that basically no one but they can, in the goofiest photograph ever. Look at this sweet card from Photoshop ruler Miley!

Surprisingly, Miley Cyrus, 24, altered her opinion about Laverne Cox, 32, being her valentine this year. She posted a charming and comical photograph to Instagram on February 14 featuring herself and her person, Liam Hemsworth, 27, that made it clear she was investing a great deal of close energy with him. Possibly excessively close. Like, clone level close.

Miley’s side-clutchingly entertaining pic was another of her Photoshop perfect works of art, a pic from celebrity lane of the amFAR Gala in 2015 that demonstrated her posturing in a beautiful red outfit shrouded in red, bejeweled hearts. We were for all intents and purposes observing twofold when we saw the individual posturing beside her in a similar dress… until you container up. That is Liam’s head photoshopped on her body! Is it accurate to say that she isn’t the most amusing?

@lavernecox will you be our Valentine? ❤️ @tywrent A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:07am PST

“@liamhemsworth and I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ,” Miley subtitled the pic, labeling Liam. So adorable! Miley had kidded the day earlier that she needed Orange Is the New Black star Laverne to hers and companion Tyler Ford’s valentine in the wake of finding that amFAR pic. It’s anything but difficult to perceive any reason why; Laverne looked madly hot at that occasion. Valentine’s Day is about Liam, however, and we’re passing on to perceive what else she posts. They generally have a great time together on vacations!

@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:44am PST

