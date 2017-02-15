Michelle & Barack Obama Spending Valentine’s Day In Romantic Bliss — Sweet Messages

HOW adorable are these two!? Barack and Michelle Obama are keeping on making the most of their post-administration excursion, yet they removed time from their outing to send each other the SWEETEST Valentine’s Day messages via web-based networking media. Check them around here!

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

In the event that anybody merits a long excursion, it’s Barack and Michelle Obama! The previous president and first woman streamed off to the Virgin Islands after he formally exchanged the title of POTUS to Donald Trump, 70, on Jan. 20, and it would appear that regardless they’re having a great time in the sun on Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

“Cheerful Valentine’s Day to the adoration for my life and most loved island mate, @BarackObama,” Michelle tweeted on Feb. 14, close by a photograph of the couple’s feet in the sand. In the mean time, Barack shared a sweet return photograph of him and Michelle in the White House, which he inscribed, “Glad Valentine’s Day @MichelleObama! Just about 28 years with you, yet it generally feels new.” HOW charming would they say they are?!

The cheerful couple has enjoyed a reprieve from web-based social networking all through their sentimental excursion, so it’s a significant treat to see them come back to Twitter for such a unique reason. It’s still hazy when Barack and Michelle will come back from their vacay, yet we don’t point the finger at them for not having any desire to return home!

Following a long eight years in the Oval Office, this excursion for Barack and Michelle is absolutely exceptionally merited, and they’ve certainly been partying hard amid their time in heaven. Our previous president is truly carrying on with his best life, despite everything we can’t get over the photographs of him surfing on Richard Branson’s private island. How might we get a ticket onto this trek?!

what do you consider Barack and Michelle’s messages to each other on Valentine’s Day? Will you accept they’re still traveling!?