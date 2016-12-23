Meek Mill ‘Scared’ To Propose To Nicki Minaj: Why He’s Terrified To Pop The Question

Meek Mill is head over heels in adoration with Nicki Minaj, yet he’s “frightened” to propose for a few reasons, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Discover why the ‘Everyone’s Eyes On You’ rapper is unnerved to pop the question at this phase in their relationship!

Meek Mill, 29, cherishes having a supervisor chick like Nicki Minaj, 34, on his arm, yet he’s inclination somewhat uncertain about taking their relationship to the following level, particularly since they have something to be thankful for going on. “He needs to set the record straight: he adores Nicki. Accommodating would love to spend whatever remains of his existence with her however like most men, he’s frightened,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s anxious about focusing on time everlasting since he wouldn’t like to hurt Nicki or make her extremely upset. Nicki’s truly all he knows. She’s been with him since the very first moment and she’s bolstered him when he was best case scenario. He’s from the school of: on the off chance that it ain’t broke, don’t settle it.”



Our source proceeded with, “Accommodating’s unquestionably feeling the weight from her to take their relationship to the following level, yet he’s trapped. There’s something about that marriage endorsement that f*cks up a relationship. It’s been demonstrated since mankind started.” That’s a shame nowadays, however it’s unquestionably not generally genuine! In the mean time, folks are arranging around the square for a chance to date Queen Barb, consequently the late sentiment gossipy tidbits with Fetty Wap after their reported cooperation.

Fans were extremely worried about the status of Nicki and Meek’s relationship, particularly after she posted an obscure message by means of Instagram on Dec. 12. “Express gratitude toward God you blew it. Say thanks to God I evaded a shot. I’m so over you,” she composed, paying praise to Beyoncé. In any case, her post could be about another ex! As we beforehand reported, “Nicki fell distraught hard for Meek and cherishes him, however she doesn’t have throughout the day to stick around for him to spouse her,” an insider let us know. “She could spend whatever is left of her existence with him, yet it’s dependent upon him to ask!” Time to prompt Bey’s tune “Single Ladies!”

Do you think Meek will inevitably pop the question to Nicki? Tell us!

