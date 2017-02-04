Mariah Carey Shockingly Burns Her $250K Wedding Dress In New ‘I Don’t’ Video

Mariah Carey shockingly blazed her genuine $250,000 wedding dress in her new ‘I Don’t’ video, as indicated by a stunner Feb. 3 report. The diva was looking for reprisal on her ex James Packer, making her point noisy and clear! See the stunning clasp!

Require some ice for that blaze, James Packer? Mariah Carey, 46, sent an unmistakable message to her tycoon ex, 49, by setting ablaze the genuine wedding dress she would wear out the path, as per TMZ. The songstress truly tosses the $250,000 specially crafted Valentino outfit into the fire in her new “I Don’t” music video, stunning fans everywhere throughout the world. It’s not a reproduction of the astonishing number she got a year ago either, sources tell the distribution, demonstrating she’s proceeding onward without any strings appended after she canceled their luxurious Bora wedding.



On top of that, the sizzling video was allegedly taped at the couple’s previous chateau in Calabasas, making it much more wistful. Mariah certainly turns up the warmth for the event, shaking a few distinct sets of hot undergarments. In the scorching verses, Mimi additionally totally tears separated their relationship. She blames him for lying, playing with her psyche and making her cry in the melody, be that as it may, she utilizes her rapping partner YG to offer the male imminent.

As we already detailed, Mariah and James split in Sept. in the wake of having a victory battle while traveling in Greece. Fortunately, her reinforcement artist, Bryan Tanaka, 33, swooped in like a knight in sparkling shield, giving her adoration and fondness by and by. The lovebirds were mum about their sentiment for a little while, however after they were spotted kissing on a Thanksgiving get-away to Hawaii, they started displaying real PDA. Cheers to another, less sensational section in life!

is it accurate to say that you are stunned Mariah smoldered her $250k wedding dress? Let us know!