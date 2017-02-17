Mariah Carey Nails ‘I Don’t’ In 1st TV Performance Since New Year’s Eve Disaster

Mimi’s making a rebound! Mariah Carey played out her new separation anthem ‘I Don’t’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Feb. 15 and sounded extraordinary. The execution was the first occasion when she sang live since her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve singing disaster!

Mariah Carey, 46, hit the phase at Jimmy Kimmel Live and made it an execution to recollect. She played out a hot version of “I Don’t,” her separation melody about ex James Packer, 49, close by rapper YG, 26. Mariah, who looked incredible in a cleavage-uncovering red dress, belted out those high notes with no issue by any stretch of the imagination!



The performance additionally denoted the first run through Mimi’s performed since his shocking New Year’s Rockin’ Eve execution, where she strolled off stage after specialized challenges turned out to be lip-matching up. Mariah is putting that minute before! Mariah was truly content with how her Jimmy Kimmel Live execution went, as were fans. She retweeted a fan who disclosed to her that she killed in front of an audience.

Mariah discharged the stunning music video for “I Don’t” right around two weeks before her enormous TV return. In the video, Mariah smolders her $250,000 wedding dress she should wear when she wedded James! That is one approach to state the relationship’s over!

The songstress is outfitting to go on an all-new visit with Lionel Richie called All The Hits. This visit is the primary North American visit for Mariah in over 6 years. The 35-demonstrate visit will commence March 15. It is great to the point that Mariah isn’t giving her previous a chance to characterize her. She’s getting pull out there and truly demonstrating the world she’s one of the best entertainers ever!

What did you think about Mariah Carey ‘s first performance since NYE? It is safe to say that you are happy to see her getting pull out there? Tell us!

