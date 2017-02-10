Malia Obama Totally Crushing On Drake — Does Dad Barack Approve?

No ‘Fake Love’ here! Malia Obama really likes Drake, a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. In any case, what might her father, President Barack Obama, consider it?! We have every one of the points of interest on her captivation, appropriate here.

Drake’s date with the president’s little girl, Drake’s date with her! That is the thing that we envision Malia Obama sings to herself, now that HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY discovered that President Barack Obama’s most established girl really likes the “One Dance” artist!

“Malia’s fantasies returned genuine a while when she met Drake since she’s been so entranced by him,” a source told EXCLUSIVELY. “She supposes he’s absolutely super adorable and loves his music. She and sister are tremendous fans and have purchased huge amounts of OVO sweatshirts from his garments line. She spouts to her companions about him and believes he’s so cool and hot.” We couldn’t concur more, Malia!

So what does Barack think about her little captivation? Nothing! Since he has no clue. “She’d never reveal to her father,” the source proceeded. “She’s excessively humiliated, making it impossible to try and say folks around him. She would actually kick the bucket in the event that she and her companions could see him on visit this year.”

We don’t reprimand Malia for not having any desire to discuss young men with her father (net), yet we think Drake may really have a shot. Barack has dependably been an aficionado of the rap amusement, notwithstanding getting to be buddies with Jay Z while in office. Lamentably, there’s still one noteworthy issue: their HUGE age distinction! Malia is just 18, while Drake is 30! On top of that, we’re certain Barack would be more joyful with her in school concentrate, not chasing after some rapper on visit. In any case, possibly one day, young lady!

what do you think about Malia’s pulverize on Drake? Tell us!