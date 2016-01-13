Mahira Khan Biography

Pakistan’s drama industry has been blessed with too much aptitude and it has made its presence felt not in Pakistan however also in its neighbor country India. Pakistani popular actress Mahira Khan truly being one of them was born on 21 December 1982 in Karachi. She was born in the family of modest background or to be more exactly in working class community.

She has received early education from Foundation Public School and then because of her settlement in United States she went to the South California College. Mahira is gorgous and multi-talented as she has been regarded as model, VJ and actress. Mahira Khan son and daughter are as lucky as her husband ‘Ali Askari’.

Mahira Khan married to Ali Askari who has somehow allied with the same Pakistan’s drama industry. Their wedding took place long earlier the famous career of Mahira Khan and after her successful appearance in many TV series their relation has been as sound as it was earlier. They have a child “Azlan”.

Mahira Khan son and daughter are as lucky as her husband ‘Ali Askari’. She has given the time to her family despite being overloaded with professional life.

She had no time for family and reason of that problem she prefers separation and her hubby divorced her.

Mahira Khan Dramas

Mahira khan made her acting debut with the movie “Bol” directed by “Shoaib Mansoor”, and it was released in 2011. She played the character of the rebellious daughter in that movie.

Soon after her movie debut she made another debut on the little screen with the Pakistani drama serial “Neeyat” in which she played the character of “Aaila” that drama serial was aired on ARY Digital and got popular amongst Pakistan’s drama fans. Mahira Khan son and daughter are as lucky as her husband ‘Ali Askari’.

Then she appeared in the Pakistani drama serial “Hamsafar” inverse to “Fawad Khan” and this drama serial alone create her the most famous actress of Pakistan overnight. She played the character of “Khirad” her performance was admired by the circles of critics and they professed this drama serial to be the revitalization of Pakistani drama industry. She is going to stare in her first ever Bollywood movie “Raees” opposite to Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan and this will make her profile look even better.

Mahira Khan Works In Bollywood

Due to her production of new Indian movie “Raees” she is currently in India, and it was the first time she signed the screenplay for any film of Bollywood, while refusing the all previous ones.