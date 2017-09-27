MAHIRA KHAN Education, Lifestyle, Achievements, Controversies and Much More

“Mahira Hafeez Khan is a Pakistani famous TV star. She shows up in Pakistani movies and Pakistani popular dramas. She is one of the nation’s most prominent and most generously compensated actress; few awards are also awarded to her, including Lux Style Awards and Hum Awards”.

Mahira Khan Early Lifestyle

This renowned personality took her first breath on 21st December 1985 in Karachi Pakistan; her parents are Urdu- Speaking Pathan. She has only a younger brother “Hassan Khan”, who is also known as the journalist.

Mahira Khan went to the Foundation Public School in Karachi from where she did her O-levels at age 16.

At 17 years old, she moved to California, United-States for her higher education. She went to Santa Monica College in Los Angeles. She enlisted in the University of Southern California for her four-year college education. She didn’t finish her degree and came back to Pakistan in 2008. While she was learning in California she also did a job as a cashier in the Rite Aid Store.

Mahira Khan Marriage Life

Media says that this gorgeous TV actress met her spouse Ali Askari in 2007 in Los Angeles. They both got married at 13 July 2007 however; her father was against her marriage. She gave birth a boy Azlan in 2009. However, there marriage was not long-lasting, they separated in 2015.

Reason behind the Divorce of Mahira Khan:

Today, Mahira is single mother; there were some critical reasons behind her divorce. In an English newspaper, Mahira confirmed her Divorce with Ali Askari leaving the statement “There are some topics, which you want to keep private when you are in constant in public eyes”.

Her family said that there were some misunderstandings between the wedded couple when Ali Askari asked to Mahira to leave showbiz, but she was not agreed. The fight between both of them led to the divorce.

Mahira Khan’s Career

Live Shows



Mahira khan started her career in 2006 as VJ (video jockey); she hosted the live show named as Most Wanted. After that she hosted another Aag’s TV Reality show in 2008.

Movie (BOL)

In 2011, Shoaib Mansoor directed the great film named BOL, in which she played the supporting role. The film was a basic and acquired the commercial success, and ended up noticeably one of the most noteworthy earning Pakistani movies of all time.

Mahira’s First Drama Serial (Neeyat)

In 2011, she additionally influenced her TV show to make a big appearance and acted in her first TV drama named Neeyat, it was directed by Mehreen Jabbar. In that drama serial Mahira played the role with the name of Alya.

Her Popular Drama Serial (HUMSAFAR)

Humsafar, it is one of the most popular dramas. It was directed by Sarmad Khoosat. It denoted Mahira khan’s role on the television. Following Humsafar, Mahira turned into the star and built up her as a main performing artist of Pakistan. Both the show and Mahira Khan got good remarks by the viewers. This drama was also successful in India.

Drama Serial (SHAHR-E-ZAAT):

This is another drama serial directed by Sarmad Khoosat in which Mahira also played very attractive role she also won the award for the drama.

Indian Movie (RAEES):

She worked as the heroin in Indian movie Raees, opposite to Shahrukh Khan. The movie is directed by Rahul Dhalokia. The film was aired in January 2017, the film was a humble achievement, acquiring over ₹3.0 billion overall which made Khan first Pakistani performing artist to join Bollywood’s 100 Crore Club and ended up noticeably top netting on-screen character in Bollywood in 2017.

Some other drama serials includes, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, and the film Ho Mann Jahan in which she played the vital role and also indicate the big achievements of her life.

Upcoming Drama Film Serials Of Mahira Khan

The gorgeous lady also signed upcoming drama films Verna, Saat Din Mohabbat In, and Muala Jatt. In these drama films she will play the role as the main character.

Achievements, Awards And Nomination (Mahira Khan):

She is one of the most talented actresses of Pakistan; she is the rising star in Bollywood as well. At this age she achieved much and gave the right way to her career. Her net worth is about 0.2$ Million. Well, let me tell you about her awards and nominations.

She won awards for the Best Actress (Drama) for Bin Roye in 2017 and Shahr-e-Zaat in 2013 and 2014.

(Drama) for Bin Roye in 2017 and Shahr-e-Zaat in 2013 and 2014. She won awards for the Best Actress (film) for Bin Roye 2016 and Ho Mann Jahan in 2017.

(film) for Bin Roye 2016 and Ho Mann Jahan in 2017. She won an award for the Best TV Actress for Sadqay Tumhare in 2016.

for Sadqay Tumhare in 2016. She also received the Best Onscreen Couple Award (drama) for Sadqay Tumhare on in 2015 and for Humsafar in 2013.

for Sadqay Tumhare on in 2015 and for Humsafar in 2013. She received the award for Best Actress Popular for Sadqay Tumhare in 2015.

for Sadqay Tumhare in 2015. She also got award for Satellite Best TV Actress for Humsafar in 2013.

for Humsafar in 2013. She was awarded as Most Stylish Actress (film) for her drama film Bin Roye in 2016.

for her drama film Bin Roye in 2016. She was nominated for the Best Actress (film) for her film Bol in 2012, but didn’t get the award.

for her film Bol in 2012, but didn’t get the award. She was also nominated for the Best Actress (Drama ) for Sadqay Tumhare in 2015.

) for Sadqay Tumhare in 2015. She is also listed as the tenth MOST SEXIEST ASIAN lady in the world.

lady in the world. In 2016, she received an award for the 1 st Famine Middle East Woman award (unstoppable emerging talent from Pakistan).

award (unstoppable emerging talent from Pakistan). She also served as the ambassador for some brands, (Lux, Gai Power Wash, Qmobile, veet and Sunsilk).

CONTROVERSIRES:

Mahira Khan and Her Halloween Image:

This controversy comes at a touchy time when The Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali chose not to perform in Delhi after his Mumbai the show was shelved the month ago because of the threats by Shiv Sena.

Pakistani artist Mahira Khan was the objective of much anger after a Halloween picture surfaced online demonstrating her and a Pakistani director, who dressed up in Indian traditional style. Mahira in the picture is pointing toward the paper which has written with “Mahira Ko bahar Nikalo”. During the release of Raees, She took the dig on Shiv Sena through her act, as he was strictly against of the Pakistani actors and actresses to work in Bollywood. After all, she successfully worked in the film and it was about to release.

On this viral picture she has quoted that, “The picture from a Halloween occasion I went to has been made out to be something it never was. It was not done deliberately to hurt anyone’s feelings, neither to put forth a political expression” she believed that the artists are creative enough and extremely loyal to their work they should be kept away from any politics.

She said. “As there were many said before me, artists are creative individuals who can’t be dragged into the legislative issues of countries. I have constantly endeavored to keep up this standard for myself, Love and peace to all. In this event that I have harmed anybody’s feelings and emotions with the picture at the Halloween, then, I must apologize because I didn’t want to hurt anybody unintentionally”

SMOKING WITH RANBIR KAPOOR:

As we all know Rabir Kapoor is a renowned personality in Bollywood, Mahira was caught smoking with him in New York City.

Ranbir’s photographs with Raees Pakistani heroin Mahira Khan from when they were in New York City made a significant mix online networking media. While many needed the two stars to make their relationship official, there were the individuals who had an issue with Mahira wearing dress and smoking in the city regardless of being a Muslim single mother. Further, these photographs of her got her entrance into the slut-shamed artists by Twitterati.

After the explosion of these pictures, majority of people in Pakistan became angry on her dressing while its not only about what she wore but, there also found the mark of bite on her back, which you can see in this picture.

Today, almost everyone who is using social media is being talked about this. People are asking that if there is any chemistry between them, they should disclose, as it’s not the bad thing. In New York City they both found Dating, but they both denied that they were not for dating there.

Before these pictures were clicked, in an interview, Ranbir quoted that, “This is the first occasion when I am single and it’s awesome. I have a great time for myself. I’m not meeting anyone right now. The individuals I meet are the film industry individuals. The main people I begin conversing with are actresses.”

Well, on these pictures Pakistanis showed the great anger on Mahira on social media and on some new channels. While there were some, who supported and have cited their reviews as,

ALI ZAFAR: He wrote the open letter in which he defended Mahira Khan. In the letter, he said that “the women also have all the rights to settle on their own decisions in life simply like men do”. He expressed, “Each lady has her own choices and own decisions in her life (as long as she’s not harming any other person) simply like we men do”.

He also said that “How we can react characterizes our own character. We should choose cleverly as we SHALL be judged.”

PARINEETI CHOPRA: when the question was asked, ‘is this right to troll a woman only by her dress? In the answer, she replied, “It is very unfair, obviously, everyone knows it is unjustifiable, and it will stop. Today, just because of online media, everything turns out to be the very big deal”

VARUN DHAWAN: When he saw that the majority of people are blaming Mahira for her dress and smoking then, he defended her and said, “Shame on them for shaming Mahira”

RISHI KAPOOR: when he saw his son’s pictures on social media, he first got angry about the report but later he said that “Ranbir is the young guy, and yes he has also a choice of meeting any girl”

MOOMINA MUSTEHSAN: in defending Mahira Moomina Mustehsan (Pakistani Singer) posted on Twitter that, “Why we are so quick to judge and attack? Esp. If it’s a woman in a question. It’s her life!”

ZAREEN KHAN: She is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood and she spoke to defend her, “Everyone has its own decision and choices, everybody acts if they are out to assume control over the world, they give out their statements thinking this is the manner by which they are adding to correct the world by criticizing the person and by trying to make them feel worse”

RANBIR KAPOOR: he also spoke out to defend Mahira Khan.

He said, “I got to know Mahira throughout the last few months. She is some individual, whom I respect and admire, for her accomplishments and much more for the person she is. It is extremely out of line the way she is being judged and talked about on social media like this. What is additionally miserable is the imbalance in judgment just because she is a lady. I ask for you to stop the antagonism and proceed onward with your lovely lives. Peace and love”