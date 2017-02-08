Maggie Grace Engaged To Boyfriend Brent Bushnell After 1 Year Of Dating

She said yes! Maggie Grace will be a lady of the hour in the wake of tolerating beau Brent Bushnell’s proposition. We have every one of the subtle elements on how the couple of one year is heading down the path.

So sweet! Previous Lost star Maggie Grace, 33, will be getting married in 2017 subsequent to getting drew in to her sweetheart Brent Bushnell. She let her fans know with a sweet Instagram pic Feb. 7 where she’s radiating at her man as they skimmed down a channel in Amsterdam in 2016. She inscribed it, “The most grounded and sweetest melodies yet stay to be sung (Whitman) . ” Us Weekly affirms that she is to be sure pledged to the nerd, who established the designing amusement firm Two Bit Circus.

WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen A photo posted by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

Maggie has been more open about her association with Brent of late, sharing a pic on her Instagram of how he went with her to the Women’s March in L.A. on Jan. 21. She’s said “What a man” about her steady person, who held a sign and grinned. She once in a while incorporates pics of her dating life via web-based networking media so we ought to have taken this as a clue things were getting truly genuine.

Teen Choice Awards 2015-2016 Winners: Full List

This is the second engagement in two years for the Taken on-screen character, as she consented to state “I do” executive Matthew Cooke in Feb. 2015, however they wound up part precisely a year later. Presently It’s Feb. 2017 and she’s locked in once more! Maggie beforehand dated her Lost co-star Ian Somerhalder, 38, in 2006 after both had left the show. She then proceeded onward to a two-year association with Amazing Race challenger and TOMS Shoes originator Blake Mycoskie, 40.

This time she’s certainly anticipating making it down the walkway as Maggie is as of now on the chase for the ideal wedding outfit, attempting dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood on Feb. 4. An onlooker disclosed to Us that, “Maggie apologized to the representatives for being late and uncovered they were picking rings in Pasadena preceding their arrangement.” Awww, rings and a dress? This wedding is

send your well done to Maggie and Brent in our remarks.