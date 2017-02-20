Last Night In Sweden’ Trump Invents Terrorist Attack & Twitter Freaks Out – See Epic Clap Backs

Here we go once more! Donald Trump moved the images toward the beginning of today when he referenced a psychological oppressor assault in Sweden on Feb. 18, that didn’t really happen and the tweets are amusing!

President Donald Trump, 70, got Twitter going on, Feb. 18 amid a rally he gave in Florida. “You take a gander at what’s occurring in Germany, you take a gander at what’s going on the previous evening in Sweden. Sweden, who might trust this. Sweden. They took in huge numbers. They’re having issues like they never thought conceivable,” he told the group. The main issue was, nothing occurred in Sweden the previous evening.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. -> — @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017

Individuals were super confounded with reference to what really matters to the President. Previous PM of Sweden Carl Bildt tweeted, “Sweden? Psychological militant assault? What has he been smoking? Questions proliferate.” The official Swedish Twitter account, which is controlled by an alternate Swedish native every week guaranteed individuals all was well and stated, “No. Nothing has occurred here in Sweden. There has not been any fear based oppressor assaults here. By any means. The primary news is about Melfest.” Melfest is an opposition in Sweden to settle on the nation’s entrance to the Eurovision Song Contest, as detailed by the BBC. Emma, who has been tweeting from the official Swedish Twitter even caught up with, “What Donald Trump may allude to is a meeting done in Foxe News where a narrative producer, Ami Horowitz, discusses Sweden,” and proceeded in another tweet, “and he to missunderstanding how things function here. So it’s wrong data on top of off base data.”

No mister #Trump – This is not a chemical attack by terrorists. This is called the Northern Light. #lastnightinsweden #jagärsverige #moron pic.twitter.com/osGocEiSnC — Bart van Ree (@bartvanree) February 19, 2017