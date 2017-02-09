Lady Gaga, Kris Jenner & More Front Row At Tommy Hilfiger’s LA Show — See Pics

The celeb set turned out in full constrain for the Tommy Hilfiger ‘See Now, Buy Now’ Spring 2017 show in Venice Beach, where the sunny California climate filled in as the ideal scenery for the runway — and the up-to-date stars dressed the part in the front line for the show.

Albeit New York Fashion Week formally commences on Feb. 9, architect Tommy Hilfiger arranged an epic Spring 2017 show in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 8, (the eve of NYFW). The creator additionally appeared his second cooperation with model Gigi Hadid, who opened the stunning runway demonstrate — thus numerous celebs ventured out to see the accumulation upon the arrival of the runway!

Kris Jenner, 61, and her lover Corey Gamble, were up front amid the show, as Kris watched her girl Kendall Jenner’s BFF, Gigi, strut her stuff. How strong to have your closest companion’s mother there to pull for you! We’re certain Gigi valued that nice thought, and that Kris acknowledged getting a sneak look at all the new looks Tommy brings to the table! Different celebs spotted getting a charge out of the celebrations included Lady Gaga, 30, who everybody knows is a goliath fashionista and completely dressed the part! Look at pics of all the celebs who were at the show in the display above!

Alongside Gigi, her younger sibling Bella Hadid, additionally shook the runway close by model Joan Smalls. The drop dead ravishing models flew out to LA from NYC for the mold appear on a private plane with the planner and different models and reported the whole awesome stumble via web-based networking media. DJ Lion Babe appeared an epic new track at the show while additionally giving the music to the glitz night. What a fun time for everybody!

See who else ventured out for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 show above and let us know whether you adored the greater part of their glitz looks!