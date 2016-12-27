Kylie Jenner & Tyga Strip Down & Get Wet & Wild In The Shower In Steamy New Video

Ow! Kylie Jenner talented the world her very own Christmas present on Dec. 25 by discharging a super attractive vid of herself getting hot and overwhelming in the give BF Tyga. Also, truly, you’ve NEVER observed Kylie like this some time recently! The vigorous film even incorporates very close shots of the star as she and her man share insinuate minutes bare. Watch the wild film here!



While Kylie Jenner, 19, gave close family and companions endowments on Dec. 25, she couldn’t avoid incorporating her fans in her vacation arranges also! Truth be told, the most youthful individual from the Kardashian-Jenner faction, chose to unwrap HERSELF for all the world to see by discharging an uncommon short film on Christmas day featuring herself and her long-lasting sweetheart Tyga, 27. Furthermore, kid is it hot!

The short film, which was shot and coordinated by picture taker Sasha Samsonova, was a mystery venture that was recorded over a month prior in Venice, California. Furthermore, as per Sasha, who addressed W Magazine, it was intended to be Kylie’s “little astonish present for the world.” “It became all-good, actually. It simply happened,” the picture taker said of shooting her “dream.”

Set to the music of Niia, Kylie’s tempting vid begins with her smoking a cigarette totally bare. What takes after are similarly as provocative scenes of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star touching herself in the shower wearing just a dousing wet, white T-shirt as her rapper lover joins her. The two rapidly go from making out to simply squeezing their bodies up against each other.

“The entire manage this video is that it’s an extremely individual affair. It resembles you’re watching this individual from a perspective that has never been seen,” Sasha clarified. “It’s super crude footage. The thing about this video is that there’s no after creation work at all. It’s lone cut together. It’s exceptionally crude, and we attempted to keep it that way — no skin correcting, nothing.”

Kylie and Tyga additionally spent Christmas day together and were gotten on camera making out at mother Kris Jenner’s yearly epic Christmas party. Unmistakably these two can’t hush up about their hands!

Let us know, what do you think about Kylie’s new vid? Is it really a “present for the world?”