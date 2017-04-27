Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Pack On PDA While Courtside At NBA Playoffs — Pic

Things are warming up between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! In the wake of opening up to the world about their sentiment at Coachella, the match pressed on the PDA at the end of the day, this time while sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets’ playoff amusement.

Kylie Jenner, 19, streamed to Houston to bolster her new man, Travis Scott’s, NBA group, the Houston Rockets, in the playoffs on April 25. The couple sat courtside at the amusement, and they weren’t timid about indicating warmth for each other — he was even shot with his hand on her leg!

The combine coordinated in Rockets’ red for the amusement, and we can wager Travis was entirely glad when his group secured a 105-99 prevail upon the Oklahoma City Thunder. Presently, the Rockets are moving onto the Western Conference Semis, so there’ll be more open doors for Kylie and Travis to hit the court together!

In the wake of part from Tyga, 27, in March, Kylie quickly appreciated the single life, yet it appears as though she’s now getting truly genuine with Travis. The two were first connected on April 1,, when they went to the dispatch party for PrettyLittleThings.com. In spite of the fact that there were no photographs of them together at the occasion, reports say they were “being a tease” and that she was notwithstanding sitting on his lap at a certain point!

At that point, the two everything except affirmed that they’ve been seeing each other impractically when they were found on-camera clasping hands at Coachella. Kylie went to the celebration to watch the rapper perform, and they were even allegedly making out on the grounds, as well!

what do you consider Travis and Kylie as a couple?